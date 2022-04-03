Nation Other News 03 Apr 2022 Hyderabad: Accident- ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Accident-prone service roads on ORR turn nightmarish

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Apr 3, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Movement of heavy vehicles adds to the risk
To address the traffic issues and keeping the future requirements in these areas, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of HMDA, is expanding the two-lane service roads to four-lanes on either side of the ORR from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (7.5 km) and Narsingi to Kollur (14.5 km) from 7.50 metres to 15 metres at a cost of Rs 300 crore. — DC file image
 To address the traffic issues and keeping the future requirements in these areas, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of HMDA, is expanding the two-lane service roads to four-lanes on either side of the ORR from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (7.5 km) and Narsingi to Kollur (14.5 km) from 7.50 metres to 15 metres at a cost of Rs 300 crore. — DC file image

Hyderabad: The ongoing work to widen the service roads of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is posing a grave threat to motorists. Owing to fast-paced development activities, especially across IT corridors, and constant movement of trucks carrying construction material, have severely damaged roads on the stretch.

Many accidents have occurred because of vehicles skidding on the fine sand that is getting deposited by movements of trucks.

 

Rapid development, unusually high growth of myriad centres, national and international IT and ITES offices that are coming up around Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Kokapet, Kollur, Tellapur, Madhapur, Financial District, TSPA and other areas have led to clogging of service roads during peak hours.

To address the traffic issues and keeping the future requirements in these areas, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of HMDA, is expanding the two-lane service roads to four-lanes on either side of the ORR from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (7.5 km) and Narsingi to Kollur (14.5 km) from 7.50 metres to 15 metres at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

 

Of the overall cost of Rs 387 crore, HGCL is over-laying bitumen road from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of the ORR at a cost of Rs 87 crore.

However, the work has become nightmarish for commuters travelling on the Kollur, Patancheru, TSPA, Kokapet and other stretches.

K. Amarnath Reddy, a techie who takes the service road at Kollur, said that the clouds of dust caused by heavy vehicles obstructs vision. He said that during peak hours, the narrow two-lane road is subject to huge traffic snarls. 

J. Santosh Kumar, another regular commuter, said that fine soil and gravel were making the service roads slippery. At least 10 unreported accidents are happening on a daily basis.

 

Responding to the same, a senior HMDA official said that the commuters have been bearing the inconvenience for over two months. He said that in order to avoid minor road accidents, HMDA would be closing service roads on some stretches. However, he said, widening, re-carpeting and underground utility works cannot be completed before next February.

...
Tags: outer ring road
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Representational Image/ DC File)

CM Jagan to launch new districts between 9.05am and 9.45am

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (AFP)

KCR leaves for Delhi; keeps politicos guessing

The state government has transferred 51 IPS officials and finalized the names of SPs for all the 26 districts. (Representational Image/ DC)

51 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle as part of AP district reorganisation

The Task Force conducted a thorough check at the pub premises where they found the five small packets containing white powder suspected to be cocaine. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Cops raid Banjara Hills pub; Tollywood actress, singer among arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NMC recommends replacing Hippocratic Oath with 'Maharshi Charak Shapath'

The Hippocratic Oath, ethical code attributed to the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, is a widely adopted guideline to conduct medical profession throughout the ages. (Representational image: iStock)

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->