Telangana intermediate exams: Format for practicals may change

Hyderabad: The TS Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to change the format of practical examinations as a one-time step for junior college students appearing for Intermediate examinations this year. This is in the context of the pandemic situation and a second shutdown of educational institutions.

The move comes a day after student representatives met education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, education department officials and the State Human Rights Commission, seeking redressal of student grievances in the state, saying they were not well-prepared to appear for practical exams.

"TSBIE secretary Syed Omar Jaleel received the representation on Thursday, after which there is an extended weekend due to holidays. We have to seek approval from the government before announcing any decision. But it is likely there will be a change in the format of practical examinations for the benefit of students this year," said an official in the education department.

The official added that the education department understands the issues and is trying to resolve them. A decision on the likely change in pattern of practicals will have to be approved by the government in the next few days, before announcing it, he said.

The practical examinations for the Intermediate Board are scheduled from April 7. Students have demanded that the government reopen colleges for some days ahead of the examination, to help students clear their doubts. However, the education department maintains that in view of the pandemic situation, the decision lies with the government.