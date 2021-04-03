Forest animals flocking to habitations for drinking water

People of villages on fringes of forests say Forest Department should develop water bodies and saucer pits inside forests and fill them up with water to help wild animals quench their thirst. — Representational image

ADILABAD: With temperatures shooting up in regions of old Adilabad district, forest animals have started dying while searching for drinking water. Three days ago, a peacock was found dead along the roadside near Wankidi village in Neredigonda mandal.

Incidentally, temperatures have touched 44 degree Celsius in certain areas of old Adilabad district.

Many streams and rivulets have dried up, while some are on the verge of drying, both in forest areas as well as villages near to them.

Herbivores from within forests are coming out of forests into human habitations in search of drinking water. Groups of deer and neelgai have been seen drinking water near Pochera waterfalls. The same is the case with Kuntala waterfalls, where water is still available both up and downstream of the waterfalls, which have, however, dried up.

Poachers are taking advantage of the situation by trapping wild animals near water bodies and killing them for their meat.

Several forest animals have also died while crossing National Highway 44 after being hit by speeding vehicles. Five months ago, the cub of a leopard died after a vehicle rammed into it near Mekalagandi in Gudihathnoor mandal.

