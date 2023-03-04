TTD to revise its list of immovable properties in Tirupati

  
The mysterious inclusion of some private properties in Tirupati on the prohibited list and linking them to TTD properties had led to bitter dispute between ruling YSRC and a united opposition, including Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, BJP and left parties. (Photo: Twitter)
Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will revise the list of its immovable properties to correct duplicate entries, extent of lands and disparities in survey numbers. The revised list will be submitted to the Registration Department through the Commissioner of Endowments for publishing the same in IGRS website.

The mysterious inclusion of some private properties in Tirupati on the prohibited list and linking them to TTD properties had led to bitter dispute between ruling YSRC and a united opposition, including Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, BJP and left parties.

Authorities of TTD, endowments, stamps and registrations department then worked together to remove those private lands from the prohibited list.

Reacting on the issue, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy told media that the list of immovable properties pertaining to TTD will be kept in abeyance until revised details are finalised.

According to the EO, there are 960 immovable properties of TTD extending over an area of 7,126.85 acres across the country. 690 of these properties covering 6,657.43 acres are located in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, about 3,663 acres are present in Tirupati alone. 584 acres of the lands are under dispute and are in various courts.

“There have been repetitions and duplications in several survey numbers on IGRS website. To avoid inconvenience to public, a revised list with sub-divisions duly removing the duplications, will be submitted to the Commissioner Endowments," Dharma Reddy stated.

