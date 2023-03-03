  
TS govt moves Supreme Court against Governor over 10 pending bills in Raj Bhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:55 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 1:25 am IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(Photo:DC)
HYDERABAD: The state government moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to approve 10 Bills that she has kept pending.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari filed the writ petition on behalf of the state government. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

While seven Bills were pending with the Governor for nearly six months, since September 2022, the remaining three were passed in the Budget session that concluded about three weeks ago.

Of these, the government is keen on getting clearance for three Bills at the earliest, on the common recruitment board for universities, amendments to the municipal laws and on private universities.

The government had moved the Telangana High Court in February seeking a direction to the Governor to approve the Budget 2023-24 for presentation in the Assembly. The Governor had kept the approval on hold after the government had decided to commence the Budget session without the customary Governor's address.

The issue got resolved after the state government agreed to have the Governor's speech in Assembly following the intervention of the High Court.
The seven bills pending since September 2022 are: The University of Forestry Telangana Bill; Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill.

Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill; Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill; Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill 2022; Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill; and TS Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendments Bill..

In the recent Budget session, the Legislature passed five Bills. The Governor cleared the Appropriations Bill for 2022 and another for 2023-24. The other three Bills for which the government is seeking clearance are: Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University

Amendment Bill; Telangana Municipalities Amendment Bill and Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill.

Tags: pending bills, raj bhavan, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


