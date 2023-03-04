Gadkari okays VSP-Bhogapuram 6-lane highway

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the state government, on its part, will contribute land and extend some incentives to execute the project. He also sought sanction of 157 acres of land in the city for developing a multimodal logistics park. (Photo: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced sanction of a six-lane national highway connecting Visakhapatnam Beach Road to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and to NH-16 at a cost of ₹6,300 crore.

The new highway will cover a distance of 55 kilometres.

Making the announcement while taking part in the Global Investors Summit, Gadkari said with this, AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dream project has been sanctioned, keeping in mind the importance of the project.

The Union minister said the state government, on its part, will contribute land and extend some incentives to execute the project. He also sought sanction of 157 acres of land in the city for developing a multimodal logistics park.

Gadkari went on to declare that all ports in the state will be connected with four-lane national highways at a cost of ₹20,000 crore. The ports are Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Nizampatnam, apart from Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Gangavaram.

The Union minister said, “My best luck for development of Andhra Pradesh and to its people.”