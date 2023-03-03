  
AP to move CJI for regular hearing in 3 Capitals case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:48 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:48 am IST
Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: Wikipedia)
VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is seeking exemption from Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud’s circular on hearing of the cases related to the 3 Capitals proposed for Andhra Pradesh.

For the purpose, a team of lawyers representing the state government will soon meet the CJI in person.

On Thursday, lawyers representing Andhra Pradesh government sought permission from the apex court’s division bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph that they be permitted to approach the CJI in the matter related to the CJI’s circular regarding the 3 Capitals issue. Justice Joseph gave permission for the same.

As per the CJI’s circular, the Supreme Court would hear regular cases on Wednesday and Thursday in a week. Other cases, where notices have been served, will be taken up for hearing on other days of the week.

However, the state government wants the Supreme Court to take up hearing of the 3 Capitals case on a regular basis and not just one day, given the complexity of issues related to the case.

The division bench headed by Justice Joseph had earlier posted the case on March 28. There may thus not be any chance to take up hearing of the case earlier than that. However, if the CJI gives exemption from his circular, then there is a possibility of hearing of the three capitals case continuously from March 28.

The AP government has been eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue of 3 Capitals for Andhra Pradesh, as it intends to go ahead with its proposal to have legislative, administrative and judicial capitals of AP at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively.

