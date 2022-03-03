Naidu defaming YSRC in Viveka murder case, alleges MLA Prakash

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA Thopadurthi Prakash on Wednesday lashed out at Telugu Desam for politically conspiring against Chief Minister Jagan and spreading “false” stories over the Vivekananda Reddy murder. He expressed his apprehension that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu played a role in this, and sought a probe.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Wednesday, the MLA said TDP has been trying to malign the chief minister by saying the family members of Jagan were involved in the murder. “What did the special investigation team find in three months of investigation during TDP rule,” he asked.

Referring to Yerra Gangireddy's confession statement, the MLA said the ' top people' at that time were CM Naidu and the then minister Adinarayna Reddy. Hence, the CBI should focus the probe on them.

The MLA said Vivekananda Reddy lost the MLC elections due to Naidu, Adinarayna Reddy and Btech Ravi. Viveka's son in law maintained good relations with Adinarayna Reddy, he said, and demanded a probe against all these.

He questioned why had Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy asked Viveka's PA Krishna Reddy to hide the phone and the letter that were retrieved from the crime scene. Also, he questioned the TDP and a section of the media why no one was talking about that letter and why the CBI was not considering that letter as a death confession statement.