Mulugu police seize Maoist dump found in Medaram reserve forest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Police searched the forest upon receiving information that Maoist leaders were planning to meet and draft a plot to kill police personnel
The police of Pasra and Tadvai mandals of Mulugu district along with CRPF personnel found a large dump of explosives hidden in the reserve forests of Medaram reportedly Maoists, on Thursday. (Representational photo: Twitter @TelanganaCOPs)
 The police of Pasra and Tadvai mandals of Mulugu district along with CRPF personnel found a large dump of explosives hidden in the reserve forests of Medaram reportedly Maoists, on Thursday. (Representational photo: Twitter @TelanganaCOPs)

Mulugu: The police of Pasra and Tadvai mandals of Mulugu district along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel found a large dump of explosives hidden in the reserve forests of Medaram reportedly Maoists, on Thursday.

The police were searching the forest on receiving information that Maoist leaders were planning to meet and draft a plot to kill police personnel by planting explosives at different locations in the Medaram reserve forest.

 

During the search, they found the explosives hidden in a plastic drum, including 74 gelatin sticks, four detonators, one electrical switch, a big battery set, 33 small batteries, an electrical wire bundle and three plastic sheets.

The police seized the materials which were found and by registering the case started an investigation.

The Maoists who were supposed to be at the meeting were Badi Chokkarao alias Damodar and Koyyada Sambaiah, of the Jayashankar-Mulugu-Mahbubabad-Warangal committee (JMMW), Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkanna, Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, Muchheki Ungal alias Raghu alias Sudhakar, Kovvasi Ganga alias Mahes, Sodi Kosi alias Jhansi.

 

