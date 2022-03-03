Movement of leopard in Sircilla creating panic among locals

Forest officials who have found signs of leopard movement in the Konaraopet region had warned farmers to take steps to protect their cattle. (Representational photo:PTI)

Sircilla: A cow was reported to have been killed by a leopard, spreading fear among locals at Shivalingapalli of Konaraopet Mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

Police said one Putta Anantha Reddy, a local farmer tied his cattle in his field and left for home on Wednesday. When he returned on Thursday morning, Anantha Reddy found one of his cows, said to be worth Rs 70,000, dead from what is believed to be a leopard attack.

As word of the incident spread, villagers in a state of fear urged officials of trap the leopard and release it in the forest for their own safety as well as that of their cattle.

Forest officials who have found signs of leopard movement in the Konaraopet region had warned farmers to take steps to protect their cattle.

Following Wednesday night’s incident, the officials alerted farmers of Shivalingalapally, Marrimadda, Kancharla, Veernapalli and Akkapalli of the Konaraopet region not to venture out at night and to safeguard their livestock as wild animals could enter human habitations as they looked for water.