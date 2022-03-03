Nation Other News 03 Mar 2022 Depression over sout ...
Nation, In Other News

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

PTI
Published Mar 3, 2022, 11:17 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2022, 11:46 am IST
IMD has warned of strong winds and light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers along and off the Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh coasts
On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)
 On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

New Delhi: A well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Thursday morning packing wind speed of 40-50 kmph as it moved towards the north Tamil Nadu coast, the weather office said.

It is expected to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.

 

The depression is likely to move west­northwestwards along and off the east coast of Sri Lanka towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during next 48 hours, it said.

At 5:30 am the depression lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean about 470 km south-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 760 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) and 870 km south-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 950 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The IMD has warned of strong winds (45-55 km/hr gusting to an almost cyclonic 65 km/hr) over the south-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar on Thursday.

 

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay, and off North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts.

On Sunday, wind speed may reduce slightly to 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5; and southwest and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on March 3 and March 5.

 

Light to moderate rainfall along with thundershowers at most places, and 'heavy' to 'very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during March 3-5, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 4, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at most places, and heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and March 5, the bulletin said.

The IMD added that sea conditions that had been rough over the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area since Wednesday morning is likely to become 'very rough' over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal during March 3 to March 5.

 

...
Tags: imd alert, weather warning, bay of bengal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Complex at Amaravati. (Photo: PTI/File)

3 capitals row: Andhra Pradesh HC orders govt to develop Amaravati within 6 months

: Indian students, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju with Indian students, during his visit to Slovakia to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, in Košice, Slovakia. (Photo: PTI)

Have not received any reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine: MEA

A vial filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests by syringes waiting to be loaded by nurses. (Photo: AP)

India registers 6,561 Covid infections, 142 deaths in a span of 24 hours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

Stranded Indian students from Ukraine waiting to board the Air India evacuation flight. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->