Botanical Garden to come up in Mysuru, to be inaugurated soon

Mysuru is all set to add another tourist attraction to its tourism with a new botanical garden, which will be inaugurated in a couple of months.

The garden will enclose the rarest species of plants and trees.

The garden, which is spread across 20 acres of land, is adjacent to the Lingambudhi Lake in Ramakrishna Nagar. The Department of Horticulture, Mysuru, started work on the park in 2018.

Assistant Director of Horticulture, Naveen, who is supervising the works of the garden, said it will be ready for opening by May 2022.

"Several species of plants and trees, collected from various parts of the country and some from foreign countries, have been added to the garden, with the aim of educating visitors," he said.

Naveen said that the garden also has the Magnolia Grandiflora (tree lotus), a kind of plant, which noted Kannada poet Kuvempu was fascinated with, and had it in his collection of flowers at his Mysuru home. The plant has also been a part of the poet's works.

The garden has about 350 different varities of plants and trees, spread across 14 blocks, which are named as fragrance, rose, medicinal, ficus, butterfly park, and others.

The garden is also home to several species of birds such as the Purple Sunbird, Blue Tailed Bee-Eater, Glossy Ibis, Grey Wagtail, and Indian Cormorant, among several others.