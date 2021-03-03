Nation Other News 03 Mar 2021 Attendance of 6th-8t ...
Nation, In Other News

Attendance of 6th-8th classes not very encouraging in Bhadradri

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 3, 2021, 8:05 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2021, 9:14 am IST
Attendance in government schools is better than in private schools
Government schools clocked 74.47 per cent attendance in Class 10 and 68.38 per cent in Class 9 against 62.93 per cent and 55.6 per cent respectively in private schools. — Representational image
 Government schools clocked 74.47 per cent attendance in Class 10 and 68.38 per cent in Class 9 against 62.93 per cent and 55.6 per cent respectively in private schools. — Representational image

Kothagudem: The poor attendance of students of Clases 6, 7 and 8 in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district is surprising. Though school headmasters and teachers are campaigning to get the children to come to school, only 37.69 per cent of students turned up in the junior classes.

These classes commenced on February 24 and education minister Sabita Indra Reddy had stated that parental permission is required for students to attend school. The government had reopened junior classes with the epidemic ebbing and the advent of the Covid-19 vaccine.

 

The attendance is lower in private institutions when compared to the government schools — 30.47 per cent and 45 per cent respectively. Of the 5,438 students enrolled in Class 6 in private schools, only 1,048 are attending classes. Against this, 2,296 of 4,625 students are attending Class 6 in government schools.

In Class 7, the attendance in private schools is 24.32 per cent against 46.57 in government schools and in Class 8, 30.47 per cent in private schools and 45 per cent in government institutions.

 

N. Venkateswara Rao, a teacher working in a private school, said that the parents were not sending their kids to schools due to the fee demand. “Private schools are insisting that parents pay the fees dues immediately. A majority of the parents are poor and their incomes were affected during the pandemic. They are not sending their kids keeping the fee demand in view,” he said.

The attendance in Classes 9 and 10 has increased. Even here, the attendance is higher in government schools. Government schools clocked 74.47 per cent attendance in Class 10 and 68.38 per cent in Class 9 against 62.93 per cent and 55.6 per cent respectively in private schools.

 

The headmasters of government schools succeeded to some extent in convincing the parents in sending their kids to the schools.

...
Tags: kothagudem government schools attendance, kothagudem private schools attendance, covid lockdown hits schools telangana, parents not sending children to schools after lockdown


Latest From Nation

The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries. (Representational image)

Man attacks techie in Hyderabad for rejecting marriage proposal

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during farmer's rally, in Meerut. (PTI)

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP wins one ward, leading in 3

There were only three bidders this year -- Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio -- against seven bidders during the last spectrum auction in 2016. (PTI file photo)

Spectrum auction fetches Rs.77,814 cr, Reliance Jio emerges biggest buyer

Ali asked all MLAs of various constituencies in the graduates constituency to work together and ensure the victory of Vani. — DC file photo

People will vote for Vani, asserts Telangana Deputy CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana HC jails Sircilla collector, 2 officials for contempt of court

The construction work went on despite court orders and the petitioners’ lands were submerged even without paying compensation to them. — DC file photo

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham