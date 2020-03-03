Nation Other News 03 Mar 2020 Modi to give away hi ...
Modi to give away his social media accounts. But wait there's a catch

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Mar 3, 2020, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 3, 2020, 2:16 pm IST
It's a Woman's Day thing, after all: The recipient has to be really inspiring
Prime minister Narendra Modi photographed at the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on March 3, 2020. (AFP)
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday let out the secret why he is quitting social media. He disclosed he would be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire.

He urged people to share stories of such women with him.

 

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

"Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," he tweeted.

His tweet puts a stop to all speculation following his post yesterday that he was thinking of quitting his social media accounts.

Modi sent social media buzzing with his tweet on Monday: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

In about an hour, the tweet was retweeted over 26,000 times.

...
