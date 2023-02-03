No Direct Benefit Transfer to Polavaram-displaced families

Central government paid ₹2,110.23 crore out of ₹ 2,267.29 crore of the state government bills under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package from 2014 to December, 2022. –– By Arrangement

Kakinada: The Union Government has made it clear that it will not be possible to deposit money directly into the accounts of the displaced persons in relation to the Polavaram Irrigation Project construction.

In response to a question posed by Kakinada Lok Sabha member Vanga Gita, the Union minister for Jala Shakthi Gajendra Shekawat said the state government was undertaking the construction of the project with funds sanctioned by the central government.

“Therefore, it is not possible to deposit money directly into the accounts of displaced families of the project.”

He said that the money spent on the project by the state government was being promptly reimbursed by the Centre and there was no delay in the payments from the Centre.

The minister also said that the central government paid ₹ 3,431. 59 crore of bills under the Land Acquisition Act from 2014 to December 2022 out of the ₹ 3,779.05 crore submitted by the central government.

He said the central government paid ₹2,110.23 crore out of ₹2,267.29 crore of the state government bills under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package from 2014 to December, 2022.