  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 03 Feb 2023 No Direct Benefit Tr ...
Nation, In Other News

No Direct Benefit Transfer to Polavaram-displaced families

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2023, 10:37 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 10:37 am IST
Central government paid ₹2,110.23 crore out of ₹ 2,267.29 crore of the state government bills under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package from 2014 to December, 2022. –– By Arrangement
 Central government paid ₹2,110.23 crore out of ₹ 2,267.29 crore of the state government bills under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package from 2014 to December, 2022. –– By Arrangement

Kakinada: The Union Government has made it clear that it will not be possible to deposit money directly into the accounts of the displaced persons in relation to the Polavaram Irrigation Project construction.

In response to a question posed by Kakinada Lok Sabha member Vanga Gita, the Union minister for Jala Shakthi Gajendra Shekawat said the state government was undertaking the construction of the project with funds sanctioned by the central government.

“Therefore, it is not possible to deposit money directly into the accounts of displaced families of the project.”

He said that the money spent on the project by the state government was being promptly reimbursed by the Centre and there was no delay in the payments from the Centre.

The minister also said that the central government paid ₹ 3,431. 59 crore of bills under the Land Acquisition Act from 2014 to December 2022 out of the ₹ 3,779.05 crore submitted by the central government.

He said the central government paid ₹2,110.23 crore out of ₹2,267.29 crore of the state government bills under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package from 2014 to December, 2022.

...
Tags: kakinada news, kakinada mp vanga gita, gajendra shekhawat, polavaram project displaced families, ap government, polavaram project, not possible of direct deposit for the displaced persons
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

The adjournment notices come a day after a united opposition stalled both houses of Parliament over the issue while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what they described a

Oppn gives adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout

Unlike hundreds of people wearing jackets and sweaters while walking with yatra, Faisal wore white half-sleeved T-shirt like Gandhi. —

Rahul Gandhi's look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Bishop Raja Rao pointed out that Mary Matha’s festival has being organised since 1923 in Gunadala. –– Wikipedia

Devout throng first day’s prayers at Gunadala church

Somesh Kumar had failed to appear before the court for the contempt case which was pending from 2019. ––Twitter

HC issues bailable warrants against Somesh Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->