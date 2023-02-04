  
CM, Governor express grief over Vishwanath’s demise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2023
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:19 am IST
 In a statement issued Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the Kalatapasvi death. He underlined that the top director had brought great fame to Telugu culture and film industry. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan have expressed grief over the demise of well-known veteran film director K. Viswanath on Thursday night in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the AP Chief Minister expressed shock at the Kalatapasvi death. He underlined that the top director had brought great fame to Telugu culture and film industry.

Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that the state government has honoured the top film director by Lifetime Achievement Award named after late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.  He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Governor Harichandan expressed profound grief and sadness over demise of Viswanath. He described him as a veteran film director, screenwriter and actor, well known for his classic films like Siri Siri Muvva, Sankarabharanam and Sirivennela.

Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock. He said Viswanath’s demise is a great loss to the film industry and conveyed his profound grief to the doyen’s family members.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed deep anguish on his and his party’s behalf to the bereaved family members. He said he had a personal rapport with Viswanath from the time the veteran had directed his brother Chiranjeevi’s films Subhalekha and Swayamkrushi.

AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju described the demise as a great loss of a personality who popularised films based on classical music, culture, dance and folk themes.

Minister K. Roja described Viswanath’s demise as a great loss for not only the Telugu film industry but also Telugu people.

