  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 03 Feb 2023 Centre to clear SC c ...
Nation, In Other News

Centre to clear SC collegium’s selection soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:19 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:17 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Attorney General R. Venkataramani on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the Centre will soon clear the names of five judges recommended by the collegium on December 13, 2022 for elevation from HCs to the top court.

The AG was responding to queries from a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhey S. Oka over status of the recommendations pending for elevation to the top court.

He assured that the  warrant of appointment will be issued very soon.
In view of the Attorney General R. Venkataramani’s assurance, the matter was adjourned for February 13, 2023.

The Collegium recommended five judges for elevation to the apex court — Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court judge Manoj Misra.

On January 31, the Supreme Court collegium recommended two more names for elevation as top court judges — Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad High Court and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat.
While recommending their names, the Collegium had said the names recommended by it on December 13, 2022 “shall have precedence over the two names recommended presently for appointment to the Supreme Court.”
Meanwhile, AG sought time regarding the pending recommendations concerning the appointments of judges in the High Courts.

The court has also expressed its concern over the Collegium recommendations relating to the transfer of the High Court judges pending. Describing it a serious issue, the court cautioned that delay in the transfers of judges might lead to administrative actions which may not be palatable.

The court also said that it will not let third parties to clear names in this and warned that it doesn't make the court take a difficult stand.

“We have put to the Attorney General that any delay in this may lead to administrative actions which might not be palatable," the court said.

The court was hearing the petition against the Centre for keeping the Collegium- recommendations for the appointment of judges to various High courts and Supreme Court pending.

...
Tags: supreme court (sc), collegium, attorney general r. venkataramani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Five names recommended by Collegium for SC judgeship to be cleared soon: Centre
SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

Latest From Nation

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of making baseless phone-tapping allegations after TD chief Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his entry into Telugu Desam. (Representational Image Source:Twitter/kakanigovardhan)

Naidu tapped, trapped MLA Kotamreddy: Kakani

The MLA Chittibabu told Deccan Chronicle that the state government had released funds for the development of the roads for National Highways and not for Panchayat Raj Roads. He said that after releasing the funds, all roads and drainage works would be taken up immediately (Representaional Image: Twitter/@ysrcpkcb))

P.Gannavaram MLA faces embarrassment from people

At present, Tarakarathna is being treated at Narayana Hrudaya in Bengaluru where he had been admitted after he suffered a massive heart attack while attending the padayatra of TD general secretary N. Lokesh in Kuppam. (Twitter)

Tarakarathna to be shifted abroad for treatment

Some farmers of Rati village who had lands in the bordering villages, in Thanur mandal of Telangana, are getting Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema. (DC File Image)

Many Maharashtra farmers getting Rythu Bandhu and Bheema in bordering villages



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Screened BBC documentary on institute's campus: FTII students' association

On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary The Modi Question' at FTII, said a statement issued by the FTII Students' Association. (Photo: Teitter)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->