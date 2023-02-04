Centre to clear SC collegium’s selection soon

NEW DELHI: Attorney General R. Venkataramani on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the Centre will soon clear the names of five judges recommended by the collegium on December 13, 2022 for elevation from HCs to the top court.

The AG was responding to queries from a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhey S. Oka over status of the recommendations pending for elevation to the top court.

He assured that the warrant of appointment will be issued very soon.

In view of the Attorney General R. Venkataramani’s assurance, the matter was adjourned for February 13, 2023.

The Collegium recommended five judges for elevation to the apex court — Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court judge Manoj Misra.

On January 31, the Supreme Court collegium recommended two more names for elevation as top court judges — Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad High Court and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, High Court of Gujarat.

While recommending their names, the Collegium had said the names recommended by it on December 13, 2022 “shall have precedence over the two names recommended presently for appointment to the Supreme Court.”

Meanwhile, AG sought time regarding the pending recommendations concerning the appointments of judges in the High Courts.

The court has also expressed its concern over the Collegium recommendations relating to the transfer of the High Court judges pending. Describing it a serious issue, the court cautioned that delay in the transfers of judges might lead to administrative actions which may not be palatable.

The court also said that it will not let third parties to clear names in this and warned that it doesn't make the court take a difficult stand.

“We have put to the Attorney General that any delay in this may lead to administrative actions which might not be palatable," the court said.

The court was hearing the petition against the Centre for keeping the Collegium- recommendations for the appointment of judges to various High courts and Supreme Court pending.