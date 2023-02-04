  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 03 Feb 2023 Capital in Vizag can ...
Nation, In Other News

Capital in Vizag can turn ASR district into tourist hub

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:52 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 1:20 am IST
Tribal district to be free from LWE, ganja smuggling. (Photo: P. Narasimha Murthy)
 Tribal district to be free from LWE, ganja smuggling. (Photo: P. Narasimha Murthy)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Capital status for Visakhapatnam would not only develop the north coastal Andhra districts but also turn the neighbouring ASR district into a major tourist hub.

As per the discussions in the business and officials circles, the enhancement of the security for Vizag as capital would help free the tribal district from banes of Left Wing Extremism and ganja smuggling.

The agency tracts see a regular flow of visitors throughout the year. The most visited places – Borra Caves and Lambasingi -- get an average of 5,000 tourists a day. People also visit the Katiki and Tadimada waterfalls, Chaparai near Araku Valley, the tribal museum and the Padmapuram gardens.

The APTDC is also increasing its accommodation facilities at Lambasingi, Anantagiri and Araku Valley. Many entertainment activities like bungee jumping, trekking and forest camping would be introduced, an official said.

APTDC chairman Vara Prasad Reddy said the focus would be on ASR district after Vizag becomes the capital.

“We are expecting some big players to invest in Araku and other places during the Global Investor Summit in Visakhapatnam during the first week of the next month,’’ the chairman said.

 ASR district collector Sumeet Kumar said the administration aimed to increase the infrastructure at the popular tourist places in the agency. “We are focusing on cleanliness. Many tourists have been complaining of littering. We have sanitary workers on 40 bikes and one worker is positioned every two-km distance on the ghat road to clear the garbage,’’ he said.

“Ganja smuggling has been curbed to a large extent and we are motivating the farmers to take up alternative crops for a comfortable living. The Left Wing Extremist activities have become a thing of the past,” he said.

“Law and order will further improve in the ASR agencies as VIPs sitting in the capital would not like to hear about Maoist activities or ganja smuggling in their neighborhood,’’ said a retired police officer.

 Another officer quoted finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying in her Budget speech that, with an integrated and innovative approach, at least 50 destinations would be selected through challenge mode. The ASR district would hopefully fall into one such destination, he said.

...
Tags: vishakhapatnam, araku valley, asr district, vizag capital city
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Announcement on Vizag as capital gets mixed reaction
DC Edit | Vizag as AP capital welcome

Latest From Nation

Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of making baseless phone-tapping allegations after TD chief Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his entry into Telugu Desam. (Representational Image Source:Twitter/kakanigovardhan)

Naidu tapped, trapped MLA Kotamreddy: Kakani

The MLA Chittibabu told Deccan Chronicle that the state government had released funds for the development of the roads for National Highways and not for Panchayat Raj Roads. He said that after releasing the funds, all roads and drainage works would be taken up immediately (Representaional Image: Twitter/@ysrcpkcb))

P.Gannavaram MLA faces embarrassment from people

At present, Tarakarathna is being treated at Narayana Hrudaya in Bengaluru where he had been admitted after he suffered a massive heart attack while attending the padayatra of TD general secretary N. Lokesh in Kuppam. (Twitter)

Tarakarathna to be shifted abroad for treatment

Some farmers of Rati village who had lands in the bordering villages, in Thanur mandal of Telangana, are getting Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema. (DC File Image)

Many Maharashtra farmers getting Rythu Bandhu and Bheema in bordering villages



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Screened BBC documentary on institute's campus: FTII students' association

On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary The Modi Question' at FTII, said a statement issued by the FTII Students' Association. (Photo: Teitter)

Govt working to empower every section of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the commemoration of 1111th Avataran Mahotsav of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji, in Bhilwara, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->