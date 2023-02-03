  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 03 Feb 2023 Amberpet flyover con ...
Nation, In Other News

Amberpet flyover construction causes annoyance to locals, commuters

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2023, 10:20 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2023, 10:20 am IST
While vehicles coming from Amberpet to Uppal have no diversion, vehicles travelling in the other direction from Amberpet to Uppal must turn left toward the Police Grounds and the Ali Cafe crossroads. –– Representational Image/DC
 While vehicles coming from Amberpet to Uppal have no diversion, vehicles travelling in the other direction from Amberpet to Uppal must turn left toward the Police Grounds and the Ali Cafe crossroads. –– Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: The ongoing construction of the Amberpet flyover on NH-163 and the resulting traffic diversions and restrictions have been creating major annoyance and inconvenience to commuters, locals, and businesses, with no relief until March 10.

Even though there are temporary traffic restrictions in effect from the road at the Gandhi Statue to the Amberpet 'T' Junction close to the Sree Ramana Theatre, the entire stretch is covered in dust and the road is bumpy. The stretch has three hospitals and several eateries.

Lalitha Sekhar, a resident of an apartment building in the stretch, expressed her discontent with the continuous ingress of construction site dust into her home. She alleged that no safety screens have been installed by the authorities throughout the stretch, and as a result she compels her three children, who are all under 10, not to venture into the balcony that overlooks the street.

Aniruddha Dhar, a Ramanthapur resident, expressed his frustration with the numerous detours he must make. "I have to try a new route almost every month. The auto driver who picks up my daughter from school has trouble navigating new lanes—sometimes from Shivam Road, from the smelly lane behind the cemetery, and from the Ali Cafe road,” he rued.

The road from No.6 Junction to Uppal, according to his neighbour, is a driver's nightmare. “Only a skilled driver can navigate the road's bumps,” he remarked. A worker at a shop in Amberpet stated, "There is only so much we can do to limit the dust coming, we definitely have observed a decline in the number of regular customers visiting in the past six months”.

While vehicles coming from Amberpet to Uppal have no diversion, vehicles travelling in the other direction from Amberpet to Uppal must turn left toward the Police Grounds and the Ali Cafe crossroads."The deserted lane becomes much more unsafe at night for women as drunken men saunter the garbage-filled lane,” said a commuter.

When contacted, an official said that while some inconvenience was normal during construction, efforts would be made to improve the situation.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, amberpet flyover, amberpet flyover construction, traffic diversions in amberpet, inconvenience to cummuters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The adjournment notices come a day after a united opposition stalled both houses of Parliament over the issue while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what they described a

Oppn gives adjournment notices in Parliament seeking discussion on Adani stock rout

Unlike hundreds of people wearing jackets and sweaters while walking with yatra, Faisal wore white half-sleeved T-shirt like Gandhi. —

Rahul Gandhi's look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

Bishop Raja Rao pointed out that Mary Matha’s festival has being organised since 1923 in Gunadala. –– Wikipedia

Devout throng first day’s prayers at Gunadala church

Central government paid ₹2,110.23 crore out of ₹ 2,267.29 crore of the state government bills under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package from 2014 to December, 2022. –– By Arrangement

No Direct Benefit Transfer to Polavaram-displaced families



MOST POPULAR

 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India spends 57 paise to collect every Rs 100 of income tax

DP Naidu, Commissioner Central Tax, Secunderabad Commissionerate seen speaking at the Seminar on Post Union Budget, Implictions for Trade and Industries organised by FTCCI. (DC photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->