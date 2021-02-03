Three MSc students at UoH hostel test positive for Covid-19

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) last month commenced the process to allow post-graduate students in a phased manner to return to 'in-person' classes. — Representational image

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has reported three positive Covid-19 cases in the last five days at the hostel. Those infected are MSc students at the School of Life Sciences, sources told Deccan Chronicle.

Students acquainted with the three positive patients said that their symptoms were visible for several days before they finally tested positive.

The correspondent reached out to the Dean, Students' Welfare, R.S. Sarraju, and Chief Warden, Dr Vineeth Nair, to ask what measures the university was taking on the matter. However, despite repeated attempts, they did not respond to questions.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) last month commenced the process to allow post-graduate students in a phased manner to return to 'in-person' classes after the Vice-Chancellor approved the Task Force recommendation to permit about 148 terminal semester students of the Science Schools and SN School to return to the campus for completion of laboratory/practice courses.