Nation Other News 03 Feb 2021 Steep fall in turmer ...
Nation, In Other News

Steep fall in turmeric price worries farmers in Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 3, 2021, 8:59 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 10:02 am IST
The low prices has intensified the demand for minimum support price for turmeric, as well as the setting up of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad
Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo
 Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo

Nizamabad: The steep fall in turmeric prices is worrying farmers in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Turmeric is being sold at Rs 5,500 per quintal in the Nizamabad agriculture market yard for the last few days.

Turmeric sales reached a peak in the market yard as arrivals from undivided Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts increased have increased.

 

Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. “We forced to sell the turmeric for lower prices,” one of them said.

The Nizamabad market yard is one of the biggest markets for turmeric in the country. Farmers are used to bringing their produce for sales to the market for decades. The low prices has intensified the demand for minimum support price for turmeric, as well as the setting up of a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.

Several farmers are planning on an agitation in support of their demand for MSP.

 

Marketing officials are making arrangements for transactions of turmeric and purchases in the market yard. They also provided basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and restrooms in the market yard.

However, officials are unable to stabilise the prices of turmeric. Unable to store the turmeric for a better price, the farmers sold it for a lower price.

...
Tags: nizamabad market yard biggest in country for turmeric, turmeric prices fall, turmeric farmers plan agitation on price fall in telangana, officials provide basic facilities for farmers at market yard in nizamabad, nizamabad turmeric farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bogathi Naryana Reddy, a close aide of TD leader JC Diwakar Reddy family, joined hands with his rival K. Pedda Reddy in the last general assembly polls. — Facebook screengrab

New generation keeps parents off factionalism in villages

Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image

Educationists fear rise in school dropout rate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

The SEC said that in 2006 and 2013, there were hardly 6-7 per cent unanimous results in East Godavari as against the average of 15 to 20 per cent in the state. — Representational image

AP panchayat polls: Special Vigilance wing to probe TD candidate’s suicide

The government adviser reiterated that as per the poll guidelines, the SEC must use government services for the smooth conduct of the polls but he instead was declining use of state services. — ysrcongress.com

Sajjala says SEC working with mala fide intentions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

ASHA health worker death in AP is not due to COVID: Post-mortem report

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Serum Institute of India)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham