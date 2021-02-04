Praise from Governor for Metro Rail, doctors for live heart transplant

To transport a donor organ from a hospital in LB Nagar in the suburbs to another one at Jubilee Hills, officials used the Hyderabad Metro Rail for the first time ever. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is always at the forefront when it comes to extending help or showing care and compassion. It has gained a new feather on its cap over the way a harvested heart was transported and replanted on a needy patient here.

Metro Rail proved that it not only provides comfortable travel but also acts as a lifesaving tool, as it did in this case.

The doctors who harvested the heart from a brain-dead person gave a new life to the needy. The police department that has always been the backbone for humanitarian efforts in all emergency situations rose to the occasion, winning praise from the Telangana Governor.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HRML) managing director NVS Reddy and L&T MRHL managing director KVB Reddy and Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute and regional chief executive Y Subramanyam have been felicitated by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event held in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The governor appreciated the idea of transporting the harvested live heart using the Metro Rail. She noted that the immediate response from the Metro Rail authorities in facilitating the transportation, by arranging a special train, helped.

The Governor said: “It was an innovative idea on the part of the doctors. The immediate response from the metro authorities was highly commendable. It was a first-of-its-kind transportation of the harvested organ and you have set an example and saved a precocious life by its successful transplantation.”

Dr Tamilisai appreciated the efforts of the police, the donor’s family members and others involved in the entire process.