Nation Other News 03 Feb 2021 Praise from Governor ...
Nation, In Other News

Praise from Governor for Metro Rail, doctors for live heart transplant

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2021, 1:50 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2021, 1:50 am IST
Metro Rail proved that it not only provides comfortable travel but also acts as a lifesaving tool, as it did in this case
To transport a donor organ from a hospital in LB Nagar in the suburbs to another one at Jubilee Hills, officials used the Hyderabad Metro Rail for the first time ever. (DC Image)
 To transport a donor organ from a hospital in LB Nagar in the suburbs to another one at Jubilee Hills, officials used the Hyderabad Metro Rail for the first time ever. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is always at the forefront when it comes to extending help or showing care and compassion. It has gained a new feather on its cap over the way a harvested heart was transported and replanted on a needy patient here.

Metro Rail proved that it not only provides comfortable travel but also acts as a lifesaving tool, as it did in this case.

 

The doctors who harvested the heart from a brain-dead person gave a new life to the needy. The police department that has always been the backbone for humanitarian efforts in all emergency situations rose to the occasion, winning praise from the Telangana Governor.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HRML) managing director NVS Reddy and L&T MRHL managing director KVB Reddy and Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute and regional chief executive Y Subramanyam have been felicitated by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event held in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

 

The governor appreciated the idea of transporting the harvested live heart using the Metro Rail. She noted that the immediate response from the Metro Rail authorities in facilitating the transportation, by arranging a special train, helped.

The Governor said: “It was an innovative idea on the part of the doctors. The immediate response from the metro authorities was highly commendable. It was a first-of-its-kind transportation of the harvested organ and you have set an example and saved a precocious life by its successful transplantation.”

 

Dr Tamilisai appreciated the efforts of the police, the donor’s family members and others involved in the entire process.

...
Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, heart transplantation, harvested heart shifted from lb nagar to jubilee hills, metro rail shifts heart transplantation, telangana governor felicitates hyderabad metro officials for heart transplantation, tamilisai praises police heart transplantation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad Metro Rail used to transport donor organ from LB Nagar to Jubilee Hills

Latest From Nation

According to the new format, students will have to write six papers instead of the usual 11, after the state government reduced the number of question papers, as a one-time measure for the academic year of 2020-21. (Representational Photo: DC/Surendra Panishetty)

Thanks to Sabitha, Telangana SSC students have only 6 exams, not 11

The CM asked officials to start the Nadu-Nedu works from April 15, and take into account the experiences gained and problems faced during the first phase. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Manabadi Nadu-Nedu’s second phase with Rs 4446 cr to start in AP

TRS senior leader and Adilabad district Rythu Samanvaya committee president Addi Bhojareddy stressed the party is not against construction of the Ram Mandhir in Ayodhya. (Photo: facebook @Addi Bhojareddy)

TRS leaders in 'mission' to control spread of BJP in the state

This year, the birthday assumes significance in the backdrop of debate and talk in TRS circles that Rao may handover the chief ministerial reins to his son, minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao any time. (Photo: facebook @KalvakuntlaChandrashekarRao)

TRS planning grand birthday fete for KCR on Feb 17



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

AP plans police stations for farmers to curb fraud during sale of farm produce

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image Source: DC Image)

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Centre's language on healthcare sector worrisome: Expert

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham