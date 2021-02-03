Padma Shri makes Kanaka Raju a celebrity

Kanaka Raju, a native of Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in the present Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was a simple and humble individual who used to focus attention on preserving the adivasi culture, particularly the Gussadi dance. (Representational Photo: twitter @DrTamilisaiGuv)

KOMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: The Padma Shri that went to Kanaka Raju has instantly made him a celebrity among the people of erstwhile Adilabad. He is being felicitated or invited for inauguration of shops and stores by those who seek publicity for their business ventures.

Kanaka Raju, a native of Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in the present Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was a simple and humble individual who used to focus attention on preserving the adivasi culture, particularly the Gussadi dance. Very few however used to recognize him as a serious Gussadi trainer or master.

Kanaka Raju inaugurated the Gondwana Internet and Video-Audio Digital Mixing Centre in the Market Yard Complex in Jainoor on Tuesday.

He is also busy attending felicitation functions by various sections of people. The tribal welfare department, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao felicitated Kanak Raju at recent events in Hyderabad.

Earlier, along with TRS MLAs and ZP chairmen, minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited Marlavai and felicitated Kanaka Raju. Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K. Kavitha Tweeted, congratulating Kanaka Raju on being conferred the Padma Shri.