Nation Other News 03 Feb 2021 Padma Shri makes Kan ...
Nation, In Other News

Padma Shri makes Kanaka Raju a celebrity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 3, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 4:16 am IST
Kanaka Raju is being felicitated or invited for inauguration of shops and stores by those who seek publicity for their business ventures
Kanaka Raju, a native of Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in the present Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was a simple and humble individual who used to focus attention on preserving the adivasi culture, particularly the Gussadi dance. (Representational Photo: twitter @DrTamilisaiGuv)
 Kanaka Raju, a native of Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in the present Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was a simple and humble individual who used to focus attention on preserving the adivasi culture, particularly the Gussadi dance. (Representational Photo: twitter @DrTamilisaiGuv)

KOMARAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: The Padma Shri that went to Kanaka Raju has instantly made him a celebrity among the people of erstwhile Adilabad. He is being felicitated or invited for inauguration of shops and stores by those who seek publicity for their business ventures.

Kanaka Raju, a native of Marlavai in Jainoor mandal in the present Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was a simple and humble individual who used to focus attention on preserving the adivasi culture, particularly the Gussadi dance. Very few however used to recognize him as a serious Gussadi trainer or master.     

 

Kanaka Raju inaugurated the Gondwana Internet and Video-Audio Digital Mixing Centre in the Market Yard Complex in Jainoor on Tuesday.

He is also busy attending felicitation functions by various sections of people. The tribal welfare department, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao felicitated Kanak Raju at recent events in Hyderabad.  

Earlier, along with TRS MLAs and ZP chairmen, minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited Marlavai and felicitated Kanaka Raju. Municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K. Kavitha Tweeted, congratulating Kanaka Raju on being conferred the Padma Shri.

 

...
Tags: kanaka raju, gussadi trainer, padma shri awardee, komaram bheem asifabad district, adivasi culture
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo

Steep fall in turmeric price worries farmers in Nizamabad

Bogathi Naryana Reddy, a close aide of TD leader JC Diwakar Reddy family, joined hands with his rival K. Pedda Reddy in the last general assembly polls. — Facebook screengrab

New generation keeps parents off factionalism in villages

Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image

Educationists fear rise in school dropout rate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

The SEC said that in 2006 and 2013, there were hardly 6-7 per cent unanimous results in East Godavari as against the average of 15 to 20 per cent in the state. — Representational image

AP panchayat polls: Special Vigilance wing to probe TD candidate’s suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

ASHA health worker death in AP is not due to COVID: Post-mortem report

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Serum Institute of India)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham