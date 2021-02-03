Nation Other News 03 Feb 2021 Educationists fear r ...
Nation, In Other News

Educationists fear rise in school dropout rate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2021, 8:40 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 10:01 am IST
The attendance of students in private schools is also not encouraging
Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image
 Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. — Representational image

Kothagudem: There is fear among educationists in Bhadrardri-Kothagudem district about an increase in the drop-out rate of students due to the Covid-19, the lockdowns, the financial struggles thereof, and the abrupt closure of schools for 11 months.

Such a trend was evident in a study of the attendance books of classes in 322 schools, including 119 private schools, in Bhadradri district. Though 75.52 per cent of the students had given consent letters to return to classes, the attendance was limited to only 38.82 per cent of the strength in these schools.

 

The government opened schools for classes IX and X from February 1 and the two days’ student attendance was not impressive. The situation in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalam (KGBV) was one example. About 499 students in Class IX out of the 570 had given their consent to attend the classes. However, only 33 girl students (5.79 per cent) of Class IX and X attended classes on February 2.

Against this, 10.56 per cent students reported to classes in government residential schools. The attendance was 49.94 per cent for Class IX in 110 schools run by government and local bodies.

 

Compared to Class IX, the attendance for Class X was slightly better at 49.8 per cent.

N Bhaskar Rao, a retired headmaster, said: “The lockdown and Covid-19 troubled thousands of families and the economic condition of these families is vulnerable. Many parents are taking their kids to the fields and for other works as labourers. Some students now habituated to work and getting daily wages may not turn to schools. The government should try and minimize the drop-out.”

Headmasters and teachers are trying to increase attendance in the coming days. Interestingly, the attendance of students in private schools is also not encouraging. The attendance is 36.75 per cent.

 

Somasekhar Sarma, district education officer of Bhadradri district, said, “We are visiting schools and interacting with parents and students to improve attendance. Students are being encouraged to attend schools. We are confident about raising the attendance level to 80 per cent.”

...
Tags: attendance percentage in government schools bhadradri, dropout rate in schools bhadradri, lockdown covid effect on school attendance bhadradri, attendance in private schools not encouraging, students not coming back to schools after lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


Latest From Nation

Farmers said that they were unable at least to get return of investment on the turmeric crop. — DC File photo

Steep fall in turmeric price worries farmers in Nizamabad

Bogathi Naryana Reddy, a close aide of TD leader JC Diwakar Reddy family, joined hands with his rival K. Pedda Reddy in the last general assembly polls. — Facebook screengrab

New generation keeps parents off factionalism in villages

The SEC said that in 2006 and 2013, there were hardly 6-7 per cent unanimous results in East Godavari as against the average of 15 to 20 per cent in the state. — Representational image

AP panchayat polls: Special Vigilance wing to probe TD candidate’s suicide

The government adviser reiterated that as per the poll guidelines, the SEC must use government services for the smooth conduct of the polls but he instead was declining use of state services. — ysrcongress.com

Sajjala says SEC working with mala fide intentions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

ASHA health worker death in AP is not due to COVID: Post-mortem report

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Serum Institute of India)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham