Nation Other News 03 Feb 2021 Andhra Pradesh templ ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh temples become hub for child begging

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 3, 2021, 1:48 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2021, 1:48 am IST
Street children in the district and child abuse are a perennial problem in Kurnool district
Officials were asked to take up a targeted drive at temples like Srisailam to rescue children forced into begging. — Representational Image/AFP
 Officials were asked to take up a targeted drive at temples like Srisailam to rescue children forced into begging. — Representational Image/AFP

KURNOOL:  With prosperous temples like Srisailam, Ahobilam, Mahanandi, and Mantralayam, Kurnool district is witnessing high incidence of child begging. Srisailam temple town has become a hub for children working as beggars.

So much so, it has caught the attention of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which has sought a special drive to eradicate child begging in front of temples in the district.

 

NCPCR member secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh held a virtual meeting with district officials, including those of Integrated Child Development Services. She asked them to take up a targeted drive at temples like Srisailam to rescue children forced into begging.

ICDS project director Bhagya Rekha, in a statement, said NCPCR directives will be followed to stem the rot of child begging in an around temples.

Street children in the district and child abuse are a perennial problem in Kurnool district, said David Raj, a volunteer. Once in a while, Operation Muskaan is held and a few hundred children rescued. But once the drive is over, no one monitors what is happening to these children, he pointed out.

 

Rescuing children has become a big opportunity for stakeholders in the system, said Bheemanna, another volunteer. He felt Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Sessions Judge and Child Welfare Committees (CWC) are working at cross purposes. There is a systemic failure in functioning of CWC members, as their very constitution and selection of their members is flawed.

Those who have no genuine interest in protecting the lives of rescued children, are not on these committees, Bheemanna stated.

...
Tags: srisailam temple, hub for child begging srisailam temple, ncpcr, operation muskaan, child welfare committees
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Afer harvesting the heart, the team led by Dr A.G.K. Gokhale travelled by road from the Kamineni Hospital to the Nagole Metro Rail station, where a ‘green channel’ had been created. — By arrangement

Hyderabad Metro Rail used to transport donor organ from LB Nagar to Jubilee Hills

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) last month commenced the process to allow post-graduate students in a phased manner to return to 'in-person' classes. — Representational image

Three MSc students at UoH hostel test positive for Covid-19

There is precedence, where former Maharashtra state election commissioner Nandalal was sent to two days’ imprisonment by the Assembly for contempt of the house based on recommendations of the privilege committee. — By arrangement

Privileges panel likely to seek explanation from SEC

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also alleged that the increased barricading, including digging trenches, fixing nails on roads, setting up barbed wire fences, closing of internal roads, stopping of internet services and “orchestrating protests through BJP-RSS workers” are part of the “attacks” being organised by the government. — AP Photo

Farmers’ agitation may continue till October: Bharatiya Kisan Union



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

ASHA health worker death in AP is not due to COVID: Post-mortem report

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Serum Institute of India)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham