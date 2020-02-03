Nation Other News 03 Feb 2020 Gas leak reported in ...
Gas leak reported in A.P's East Godavari District

ANI
Published Feb 3, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Several precautionary measures are being taken by the local administration
 Representational Photo

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh): A gas leakage was reported from a gas well in Uppudi village in Katrenikona Mandal on Sunday.

The gas leakage was first observed in a pipeline maintained by PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited.

 

Leakage of gas accompanied by a sound has left the villagers panic-stricken.
Several precautionary measures have been taken by the local administration. The measures include the evacuation of the villagers and setting up of a rehabilitation centre.

The power supply to the village has also been cut off. People have also been warned to not use any material that may cause a fire accident.

The officials are working to contain the leak.

