Gas leak reported in A.P's East Godavari District

East Godavari District (Andhra Pradesh): A gas leakage was reported from a gas well in Uppudi village in Katrenikona Mandal on Sunday.

The gas leakage was first observed in a pipeline maintained by PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited.

Leakage of gas accompanied by a sound has left the villagers panic-stricken.

Several precautionary measures have been taken by the local administration. The measures include the evacuation of the villagers and setting up of a rehabilitation centre.

The power supply to the village has also been cut off. People have also been warned to not use any material that may cause a fire accident.

The officials are working to contain the leak.