Sarpanchas issue: Rohin Reddy detained near Pragathi Bhavan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2023, 1:45 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2023, 8:52 am IST
 Along with Rohin Reddy, those detained included K. Vinay Reddy, PCC general secretary. (Photo by arragement)

HYDERABAD: Police detained Khairatabad DCC president C. Rohin Reddy and city Congress leaders when they tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan in solidarity with the protest of sarpanche, on Monday. Along with Rohin Reddy, those detained included K. Vinay Reddy, PCC general secretary.

“The Congress under the leadership of Revanth Reddy had planned a peaceful protest against the injustice being done to elected sarpanchs, but permission was denied. The police undemocratically arrested Revanth Reddy and other party leaders. As part of the protest we decided to gherao the Pragathi Bhavan,” Rohin Reddy said.

Rohin Reddy demanded justice to families of the sarpanchs who had died by suicide. “Our demand is to release funds to the sarpanchs according to 15th Finance Commission which have been diverted by the state government,” he added.

Tags: telangana village sarpanches, pragati bhavan, rohin reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

