  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 03 Jan 2023 Hyderabad: Underpaid ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Underpaid HMR employees bring Red Line services to a halt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Jan 3, 2023, 11:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 9:04 am IST
Hyderabad Metro rail Contract ticketing (TCMO) employees protest at Ameerpet Metro station demanding salaris hike and various other issues . (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Hyderabad Metro rail Contract ticketing (TCMO) employees protest at Ameerpet Metro station demanding salaris hike and various other issues . (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: While the Telangana government embarked on the ambitious Hyderabad Airport Express Metro project, which will connect Mindspace Junction to Shamshabad Airport at a cost of Rs 6,250 crore, employees of the Hyderabad Metro Rail went on strike on Tuesday morning, demanding a salary increase.

Red Line (Miyapur to LB Nagar) staff called for a strike and abstained from work because they have not received salary increases for five years. The Ameerpet metro station was filled with employees shouting in support of a pay increase. Passengers bore the brunt of the disruption at stations along the Red Line as ticketing personnel staged a sit-in near metro stations in protest of their demands, causing a brief halt in metro services. In addition to regular weekly off days, employees demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs 25,000, adequate leaves, annual increments, and free metro transit if they work night shifts.

The protesters stated that they had been suffering for some time as a result of non-payment of salary, while some contract workers said that their pay, which can be as low as Rs 11,000 per month, has not been increased in the last five years.

According to a ticketing staff, the problem is exacerbated since relievers were not attending to duties on time, requiring them to stretch their hours. "On top of that, we are required to work like donkeys for several hours every day. When one shift ends, there aren't enough relievers, forcing others to work someone else's shift. We barely have time to have our meal,” a staffer bemoaned.

According to V. Prasad, a TCMO, new workers are being hired with the same base wages as him and his friends who joined five years back. Another employee demanded that HMRL management consider a raise of up to Rs 25,000 depending on seniority and experience. Naveen S, a ticketing employee, stated that despite being a staff member, they do not have free access/passes to Metro services, nor do they receive a reasonable discount.

"Even our sick, emergency, and other leaves comprise 20 in total, which is not in line with industry standards," another employee remarked.

According to the Hyderabad Metro Rail management, the striking employees were recruited through a contracting agency and 'connived and abstained from work with the intent of disrupting metro services and causing passenger inconvenience.

"They spread rumours and misinformation with vested interests. Their claims are false, and their actions are severely detrimental to the public interest, necessitating stern action by the management. The management ensures that enough facilities and benefits are provided to employees. However, we will have discussions to understand their grievances. Train operations are on schedule, and sufficient staff is available,” the HMRL stated.

Meanwhile, services at the Ameerpet Metro functioned nearly smoothly, but one of its eight concourse entries was closed. When questioned why, authorities skirted the issue, while others indicated it was 'under maintenance'. On a regular day, each entry has roughly four ticketing officials, but on Tuesday, there were just two, resulting in somewhat longer lines as most other customers used Paytm and PhonePe to purchase tickets.

Key demands

> Regular weekly off days, a minimum monthly wage of Rs 25,000, adequate leaves, annual increments

>Free metro transit if they work night shifts.

“We are required to work like donkeys for several hours every day. When one
shift ends, there aren't enough relievers, forcing others to work someone
else's shift. We barely have time to have our meal.”
A staffer

"Even our sick, emergency, and other leaves comprise 20 in total, which is
not in line with industry standards” 
A staffer

...
Tags: telangana government, hyderabad airport metro limited (haml), mindspace junction, shamshabad airport, hyderabad metro rail (hmr), salary increase, red line, ​ameerpet metro station
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

An inebriated man onboard an Air India US flight urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, seated in a business class seat.. (Representational image: ANI)

Drunk man urinates on woman passenger in Air India flight, DGCA seeks report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other leaders and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Baghpat district, Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes journey on second day of Uttar Pradesh leg

M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

Raghunandan Rao in a spot

Chandrasekhar Rao was having contacts with leaders of Anantapur ever since he was the in-charge minister during the TD rule of undivided Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo: DC)

Activists ask BRS to make its stand clear on irrigation facility for Rayalaseema



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Captain Shiva is 1st Army woman officer to serve in Siachen

Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021. (Photo:DC)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Farmer suicides in Telangana drop drastically

The ministry said that the government had implemented several policies, reforms, developmental programmes and schemes for the welfare of farmers. (Representational Image: DC)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->