Hyderabad: HMWS&SB to supply 12 lakh water testing kits to consumers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to provide consumers with water quality checking kits to curb unfounded allegations of water contamination and related illnesses from across the city.

Consumers can check water quality through specially designed kits and upload the parameters to a dedicated mobile application for authorities to monitor water quality. Officials said they will procure around 12 lakh metres and supply them to 10.2 lakh consumers within the limits of Outer Ring Road.

Over the last month, residents of Jahanuma in Bahadurpura have been complaining of contaminated water supply and alleging inaction by authorities. They claimed that sewerage was mixing with drinking water, causing health issues.

In another instance, two persons died in Mailardevpally due to an illness caused by consuming contaminated water, according to residents, even as the water board denied the same. HMWS&SB also conducted a probe and stated that the water was not contaminated, warning those blaming the Board of filing cases.

A senior water board official said that to put an end to such unfounded allegations, consumers will now be able to check the quality of water supplied to them.

If an instance of contaminated water supply emerges, the Board will immediately stop the supply and make alternative arrangements. The official said that the authority also developed a mechanism to rectify water quality within hours.

The official said that the water board would give subsidies on the water bills for those who do not avail of the 20 KL free drinking water scheme.