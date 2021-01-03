Nation Other News 03 Jan 2021 Vaccine is safe, car ...
Nation, In Other News

Vaccine is safe, carry on, says governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2021, 4:28 am IST
As some healthcare workers are scared and not willing to take the vaccine, a campaign to make everyone take part in the drive is on
Governer Tamilisai Soundararajan inspecting the vaccine dry run at urban primary health centre in Hyderabad (DC Image)
 Governer Tamilisai Soundararajan inspecting the vaccine dry run at urban primary health centre in Hyderabad (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Vaccine is the only way forward for frontline workers and it gives the required protection, stated Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior doctors as the dry runs for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out began across cities.

The Governor urged people they need not be vaccine-hesitant. She said, "Vaccine is safe and people all over the world are taking it. There is no fatality and people must not get scared." While some healthcare workers are scared and not willing to take the vaccine, a campaign to make everyone participate in the drive is on at hospitals.

 

Health experts are urging everyone to accept the vaccination, saying there is good evidence of safety. After the roll-out in the United Kingdom and the US, doctors there have posted pictures on social media and urged all from the medical community to opt for vaccination.

Dr Mohan Gupta from TS Indian Medical Association said, "Our batch-mates in both these countries have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and they are fine. They are urging all in the medical community to do so." 

Fear of likely adverse effects from vaccine and the shorter nine-month time span in its development is the biggest hurdles.

 

Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief gastroenterologist at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology explained, "Vaccine development during the on-going pandemic has given enough time to assess the safety and efficacy in human trials."

Government and regulatory authorities have also played an active role in aiding the development. "The models on which vaccines are prepared have evolved over time and science has aided us in making them early. Protection is for all," Dr Nageshwar Reddy said. 

Dry run and data collation are the first two steps and these have been successfully carried out. Senior government officials state that a proper system is in place. Vulnerable groups and those working close to Covid-19 patients will be given first priority.

 

There, though, are many would wait a while. A senior doctor said, "I am in no hurry and going to wait and watch. The safety data is analysed, but let us see the effect on people. There may not be immediate adverse effects but there are concerns of the long-term impact of the vaccine."

...
Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, covid vaccine dry run
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The vandalised idol of Lord Subrahmanyeswara. (Image credit: Twitter)

Six police teams formed to probe Lord Vigneswara temple incident

Haj pilgrims (PTI/File photo)

Hajis told to file IT returns as no word from ministry yet

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo

HC slams Kaloji University, tells it to admit US student in MBBS

Telugu Desam leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

AP temple vandalisation: Government sacks Trust chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mother of UK returnee tests positive for mutant strain of Covid-19 in Warangal

Besides these two, a Briton had tested positive for the Covid-19 B.1.1.7 strain on Wednesday (Representational Image: AFP)

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties in TS

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

Cruelty to animals as cattle traders taking river route in Andhra Pradesh

There are instances of cattle dying while being pulled through the boats as they failed to breathe properly and swam up against the rising tide (Image:Pixabay)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham