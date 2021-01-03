Vaccine is safe, carry on, says governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Vaccine is the only way forward for frontline workers and it gives the required protection, stated Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and senior doctors as the dry runs for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out began across cities.

The Governor urged people they need not be vaccine-hesitant. She said, "Vaccine is safe and people all over the world are taking it. There is no fatality and people must not get scared." While some healthcare workers are scared and not willing to take the vaccine, a campaign to make everyone participate in the drive is on at hospitals.

Health experts are urging everyone to accept the vaccination, saying there is good evidence of safety. After the roll-out in the United Kingdom and the US, doctors there have posted pictures on social media and urged all from the medical community to opt for vaccination.

Dr Mohan Gupta from TS Indian Medical Association said, "Our batch-mates in both these countries have been administered the first dose of the vaccine and they are fine. They are urging all in the medical community to do so."

Fear of likely adverse effects from vaccine and the shorter nine-month time span in its development is the biggest hurdles.

Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief gastroenterologist at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology explained, "Vaccine development during the on-going pandemic has given enough time to assess the safety and efficacy in human trials."

Government and regulatory authorities have also played an active role in aiding the development. "The models on which vaccines are prepared have evolved over time and science has aided us in making them early. Protection is for all," Dr Nageshwar Reddy said.

Dry run and data collation are the first two steps and these have been successfully carried out. Senior government officials state that a proper system is in place. Vulnerable groups and those working close to Covid-19 patients will be given first priority.

There, though, are many would wait a while. A senior doctor said, "I am in no hurry and going to wait and watch. The safety data is analysed, but let us see the effect on people. There may not be immediate adverse effects but there are concerns of the long-term impact of the vaccine."