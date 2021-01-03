Nation Other News 03 Jan 2021 Top priority to fix ...
Top priority to fix blackspots to prevent accidents, say cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2021, 10:08 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2021, 11:10 am IST
Most of the blackspots are on National Highway 44 on the Medchal-Shamshabad stretch, followed by the Kukatpally and Miyapur road on NH 65
Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar (Photo:Facebook)
Hyderabad: Eradicating blackspots, where accidents occur, in Cyberabad commissionerate is the top priority this year for the traffic wing. Officials analysed data of road stretches where five or more accidents have occurred over three years from 2017, and identified 124 blackspots. 

"Joint inspections are held by traffic police and the road engineering department to identify the factors that cause accidents and and remedial measures that need to be taken up to improve road safety.” Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said.

 

Cyberabad DCP, Traffic, Vijay Kumar, said most of the blackspots would be rendered safe by the year end. "Many of these blackspots come under different road engineering agencies. The basic procedure is that we conduct joint inspections and discuss suggestions of short-term and long-term plans. We have already conducted inspections at most of these places," Kumar said.

The road engineering department personnel are processing the proposals for rectification works

Most of the blackspots are on National Highway 44 on the Medchal-Shamshabad stretch, followed by the Kukatpally and Miyapur road on National Highway 65. Other places include Rajiv Rahadari, Narsingi, Moinabad, Vikarabad, Shankarpally road, Srisailam highway among others in the GHMC ara.

 

According to the Union highways ministry, a blackspot on a national highway is a road stretch of about 500 m in which either five road accidents involving fatalities or grievous injuries or 10 fatalities took place during the last three calendar years.

