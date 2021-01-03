Nation Other News 03 Jan 2021 Super speciality hos ...
Super speciality hospital to start soon in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 3, 2021, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2021, 11:11 am IST
The well-equipped hospital will ensure that people of the area will not have to approach corporate hospitals in Bengaluru and Hyderabad
Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy hoped the super specialty hospital will soon start providing quality of medical services to people of Anantapur district. (File photo)
Anantapur: The super specialty hospital at Anantapur, being set up as part of post-bifurcation package, will soon start providing services to people of Anantapur as also those from the surrounding districts of Rayalaseema.

The well-equipped hospital will ensure that people of the area will not have to approach corporate hospitals in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for different specialised treatments.

 

The building constructed to house the hospital had been requisitioned to exclusively treat cases of Covid-19, which had seen an alarming rise in the beginning of 2020 following an outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic. Now, in view of the steep fall in Coronavirus cases in the district, the government decided a couple of days ago to start the super specialty hospital. Since then, the district administration has been preparing reports about various requirements to start the specialised hospital.

Hospital authorities have sent proposals seeking 179 doctors of professor and assistant professor levels for the super specialty hospital in addition to 280 nursing and non-technical staff.

 

The hospital should have actually been completed by December 2017. However, it got delayed as the then Telugu Desam government did not release its share of Rs.30 crore for the purpose. The YSRC government has now agreed to pay matching grant immediately.

The centre had allotted the super speciality hospital for Anantapur through the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. It came in the form of upgrading the existing Government Medical College under Phase III of the Pradhan Manthri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Anantapur was decided as the location as the city and its surrounding districts are located far away from the state capital Amaravati. The hospital was sanctioned in 2016 and work started on June 6 of the same year.

 

The vacant land of cancer hospital was allotted for constructing the 200-bed four-floor super specialty hospital containing 18,503 sq metres of floor area. It has been designed to accommodate eight special wings – cardiology, neurology, nephrology, medical gastroenterology and surgical gastroenterology, along with allied departments.

Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkatrami Reddy hoped the super specialty hospital will soon start providing quality of medical services to people of Anantapur district.

...
