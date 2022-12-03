Telangana plans Rs 3,000-crore phase-2 city infra works without borrowing funds

HYDERABAD: Following the instructions of K.T. Rama Rao, municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minster, the GHMC is preparing to embark on the second phase of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), which is expected to cost Rs 3,115 crore.

Among the 12 projects in SRDP-II are the Uppal flyover, a first-level flyover in Khairatabad, a second-level flyover in Jubilee Hills, a multi-level underpass in Rethibowli and Nanalnagar, a bridge across the Foxsagar pipeline in Quthbullapur, a tunnel in Khajaguda, and four works on the Chandrayangutta flyover in Bandlaguda.

The project, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the city, also includes a flyover near the Omar Hotel junction, a road overbridge from Falaknuma to Budvel, a road underbridge (RuB) from Manikeshwarnagar in the Secunderabad constituency, a RuB in Chilkalguda, and two RuBs in Aramghar.

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle that the MA&UD minister during a recent review meeting had assured the corporation of the state government's assistance to the project and said that the corporation would not need to seek any loan, unlike for Phase I.

Five projects in the Charminar zone, four in the Khairatabad zone, two in the Secunderabad zone, two in the Kukatpally zone, and one each in the LB Nagar and Serilingampally zones were proposed in Phase II.

According to the official, the Khajaguda tunnel, which was proposed as part of Phase II, has been abandoned for all practical purposes. The tunnel was built as part of a plan to connect the Inner Ring Road with the Outer Ring Road, allowing direct access from Panjagutta's Nagarjuna Circle to Nanakramguda.

According to the official, the minister asked for a final draft of the project to be provided so that it could be sent to the finance department for approval. The projects' benefits include reduced commute times and conflict-free traffic movement in many busy corridors throughout the city. The official also hinted that the project would be undertaken during the fiscal year.