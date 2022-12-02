  
Nation Other News 02 Dec 2022 No relief to TRS MP ...
Nation, In Other News

No relief to TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao in ED case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 2, 2022, 9:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 9:29 pm IST
T. Surya Karan Reddy, additional solicitor general, appearing for the ED stated that Nageswara Rao had obtained protection against arrest from the Supreme Court. (Photo: Representational image)
 T. Surya Karan Reddy, additional solicitor general, appearing for the ED stated that Nageswara Rao had obtained protection against arrest from the Supreme Court. (Photo: Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to give relief to TRS Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate on Ranchi Expressway Limited, a subsidiary of Madhucon Group, which was accused for allegedly causing loss of around Rs 1,000 crore to a consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.

Nageswara Rao had filed a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC to quash the ED proceedings including the search, attachment and other actions under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He said he was not associated with the Ranchi Expressway and the Madhucon Group.

Senior counsel T. Niranjan Reddy appeared on behalf of Nageswara Rao and contended that the petitioner was not an accused in the offence registered by the CBI and was not connected with the proceedings under the PMLA. However, searches were conducted and the petitioner’s properties were attached

T. Surya Karan Reddy, additional solicitor general, appearing for the ED stated that Nageswara Rao had obtained protection against arrest from the Supreme Court. He said that except attachment of properties, no criminal proceedings were pending against the petitioner under the PMLA.

The High Court directed the ED to file a counter and said it would consider giving relief to Nageswara Rao based on the agency’s submission.
The Chief Justice will continue to hear the matter on December 9. 

...
Tags: nama nageswara rao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), ed enforcement directorate, ranchi expressway limited, madhucon group, canara bank, adjudicating authority under prevention of money laundering act (pmla), cbi, indian supreme court, chief justice of india (cji)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on district panchayat officer. (DC Photo)

Panchayat official fined for violating court orders

No benefit came to Telangana from the Centre since the BJP runs the affairs there. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other three BJP MPs never spoke about the bifurcation promises in Parliament. They did not even exert any pressure there to fulfill the promises the Centre had made to the Telangana state at the time of its formation,” B. Vinod Kumar said. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

BJP carrying out padayatra to deceive people, says Vinod Kumar

Malladi Vishnu became first to sign the pledge. He underlined that those infected with HIV / AIDS are being provided all government support – be it supply of nutritious diet, antiretroviral therapy, pensions, house sites and other welfare schemes. (DC file image)

Call to make AP free of HIV/AIDS before 2030

Rao said Union minister Kishan Reddy was speaking lies. “He said the central government had sanctioned 8.5 thousand crore to Telangana under GST. Actually, it gave us only `8,000 crore. Rather, it was the state government that paid the Centre as high as `30,000 crore under GST.” (File image)

BJP driving people into huge debts, says Harish Rao



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Voting ends in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Women stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbdi ,India, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)

India's first voter dies in Himachal; PM Modi, opposition party leaders condole death

: Police personnel pay respects to Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi during his funeral, at Kalpa in Kinnaur district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Negi passed away at the age of 106 on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

ED attaches over Rs. 80 cr assets belonging to TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

FIle photo of Nama Nageswara Rao

Muslim marriages are not excluded from Pocso Act, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->