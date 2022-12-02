KU students stage dharna for hostel facility

Students staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the university in Hanamkonda. (Photo: DC/Representational))

WARANGAL: Protests erupted after officials forcibly vacated students from the Pothana Hostel of Kakatiya University.

Protesting students alleged on Thursday that the eviction was done forcibly on Wednesday by stopping the supply of electricity and water. “There are many issues pertaining to hostels in the university. Instead of resolving them, we are threatened with suspension for our participation in protests,” they complained.

Students staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the university in Hanamkonda. “How can the university allot the hostel building for girl students by throwing out the boys and creating problems for them,” they asked.

“The hostel does not have sufficient facilities and there is no security. This is not safe for the girl students as it does not have any compound wall," they claimed.

Meanwhile, the police at the university police station provided tight security on the campus to prevent any incidents during the dharna.