KCR's cheques to Punjab, Haryana farmers’ kin bounce

The Telangana government provided financial assistance to 709 families of deceased farmers from Punjab and Haryana as relief to the next of kin of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation. On May 22, the Chief Minister distributed 1,010 cheques. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao distributed 1,010 cheques to the kin of deceased farmers from Punjab and Haryana in May of this year. Some of the beneficiaries were unable to cash them when they presented it in banks because the cheques bounced.

The Chief Minister had presented cheques of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of farmers from Punjab and Haryana who had died during the agitation against the now-repealed Centre's farm laws.

As news of this broke, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) clarified in a media statement on Thursday that the cheques had bounced because the beneficiaries deposited them in banks after the three-month validity period had expired. According to the CMO, the TS government instructed banks to revalidate the cheques and distribute the funds to the beneficiaries.

The Telangana government provided financial assistance to 709 families of deceased farmers from Punjab and Haryana as relief to the next of kin of farmers who died during the farmers' agitation. On May 22, the Chief Minister distributed 1,010 cheques to the next of kin of deceased farmers.

"Some sections of the media incorrectly reported that a few cheques distributed could not be encashed when presented to banks. The matter was enquired into and it was ascertained that 814 cheques have already been encashed by the families of the deceased farmers," said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a press release.

The cheques are valid for three months. Some of the beneficiaries have failed to present the cheques to their respective banks within the three-month deadline. He stated that the bank has been given the necessary instructions to revalidate all such cheques. He directed beneficiaries to contact Ram Singh, joint secretary, revenue department, at 9581992577 for further assistance if required.

The CS stated that the Telangana government stands firmly behind the families of these farmers in this time of grief and is committed to ensuring that this measure of support reaches the affected families.