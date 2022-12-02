Complete Village Clinics by Ugadi festival, create latest app for Aarogyasri: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to make the department of women and child welfare a partner in the Family Doctor concept, to ensure these segments good health. They must also create an app to give information to the people about hospitals that specialize in treatment of different diseases.

“Go for the latest technology in the medical and health department by using electronic tablets for betterment of its services,” the CM said.

Directing the department to complete the construction of Village Clinics by Ugadi festival, Jagan Reddy suggested that the official machinery be well prepared to implement the family doctor concept in the most-effective manner.

During the review meeting held here on Thursday, the chief minister took stock of the progress in the implementation of the family doctor concept that began in pilot mode on October 10. He asked officials to ensure that the staff acted as role models while doing the distribution of medicines and they must guide patients on the diet to be followed by them.

“There should be a full-fledged machinery to run the family doctor concept at the state, constituency and mandal levels with senior officials monitoring the control rooms at various levels so as to make the grievances and response system function in a systematic manner. A special 104 number should be made available to receive the complaints from people on the medical and health issues. This number should be made available at all places including village clinics.”

He asked them to make the women and child welfare department their partner in implementation of the concept while filling up all vacancies and arranging 104 vehicles in sufficient numbers.

The CM asked them to identify the children, pregnant women and lactating mothers suffering from anaemia and transfer the data to the women and child welfare department so that they would be supplied with nutritious food and proper medicines.

“Family doctors visiting the villages must make it a point to visit the bed-ridden patients also,” the chief minister said and asked officials to take steps for providing them proper medical treatment, while recording the real-time data gained during their visits.

Reviewing the facilities for dialysis patients, the CM Jagan asked officials to use 108 vehicles to serve dialysis patients and take strong steps to respond to the complaints on Aarogyasri services. Officials must pay attention to the negative feedback on Aarogyasri services and resolve the issues promptly, he stressed.

Earlier, officials informed the CM that 7,86,226 patients were treated as part of implementation of the family doctor pilot project in a span of a month, covering 7166 clinics in 26 districts. Medical and health minister Vidadala Rajani, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and higher officials were present.