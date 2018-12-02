search on deccanchronicle.com
Five killed in car-lorry collision in Andhra's Kadapa district 

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2018, 11:34 am IST
The victims were returning to their village after receiving a family member, who had arrived in Chennai from Kuwait.
 The accident occurred when the car smashed into a cement-laden lorry, police said. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Five members of a family, including a one-year-old boy, were killed after their car collided with a lorry near Mamanduru, about 20 km from here, early Sunday, police said.

The victims were returning to their village in Kadapa district in Andhra after receiving a family member, who had arrived in Chennai from Kuwait, police added. 

 

The accident occurred when the car smashed into a cement-laden lorry, police said, adding all the occupants of the car were killed. Either of the drivers could have slept off at the wheel leading to the accident, police added. 

The victims included two couples and a one-year-old boy, police said. 

