Over 100 mm rain in coastal mandals of Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: Heavy rains pounded the coastal areas of the district from Tuesday night through Wednesday. Some parts of the district recorded over 100 mm rainfall, while the weatherman said rains in the region would continue for two more days due to a cyclonic circulation.

As per the rainfall data released by the district administration, Tirupati recorded its first triple-digit rainfall of the month this time. Chittamuru recorded 134.6mm followed by Vakadu 112mm, Sullurpet 111mm, Tada 106.4mm, Satyavedu 87.2mm, Pellakuru 85mm, Varadaiahpalem 84.8mm, BN Kandriga 84.4mm, Doravarisatram 74.2mm, Kota 67.6mm, Naidupeta 63.6mm, Yerpedu 58.6mm and Vadamalapet 55.4mm.

Many other mandals, including Tirupati urban and rural, also had light to moderate rainfall from midnight. Waterlogging occurred at several low-lying areas in the city and while life was thrown out of gear and vehicles could not ply in several areas. The urban and rural pockets of Tirupati recorded 40.2mm and 43.8mm of rainfall respectively.

Collector Venkataramana Reddy directed the municipal commissioners and tehsildars to remain in their headquarters and oversee the relief and rescue operations. The district administration has set up a control room to handle emergency calls.

Rains continued in Nellore district, causing heartburn to farmers of cotton and blackgram crops. The average rainfall was 17.2mm with Dagadarthi mandal recording 56.2mm followed by 43.75mm at Thotappali Gudur, 42mm in Kovur, 39.4mm in Bogole, 36.2mm at Kodavalur, 34.2mm at Indukurpet, 33.2mm at Vidavalur and Venkatachalam and 28.8mm at Sydapuram.

Except for Varikuntapadu, Vinjamur and Duttalur, all other mandals recorded rainfall ranging from 3mm to 56.2mm from Tuesday afternoon till 12 noon on Wednesday.

Assistant director of agriculture Narsoji Rao said there was no damage to agriculture as the sowing season is yet to begin. Cotton and other crops were harvested and black gram was sown only 20 days ago.