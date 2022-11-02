  
Nation Other News 02 Nov 2022 Club-goers raring fo ...
Nation, In Other News

Club-goers raring for weekend once again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Nov 2, 2022, 10:06 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2022, 10:12 am IST
Pub-goers in the city are looking to late-night and more importantly, loud club experiences from this weekend, as the High Court lifted the ban on loud music after 10 pm for most clubs. — Representational Image/AFP
 Pub-goers in the city are looking to late-night and more importantly, loud club experiences from this weekend, as the High Court lifted the ban on loud music after 10 pm for most clubs. — Representational Image/AFP

Hyderabad: Pub-goers in the city are looking to late-night and more importantly, loud club experiences from this weekend, as the High Court lifted the ban on loud music after 10 pm for most clubs.

IT professionals heaved a sigh of relief, as most were unable to unwind over the weekend due to the curb. Some said they travelled to other cities for late-night parties.

Anusha Rao, a software engineer from Madhapur, said, “There are specific WhatsApp groups and debates over where to go on weekends to party as the week progresses and the time cap was a huge downer for us. With hectic work hours and multiple projects, weekends are all we have and being home by 11 pm left us with nothing much to do.”

Kunal Mani, a private employee from Bangalore who shifted to Hyderabad last year, said, “The decision to stop parties by 10 pm was not taken well. I actually travelled to Bangalore for two weekends last month just to enjoy the pub culture. But the nightlife in Hyderabad is beautiful and I am looking forward to partying late again.”

Pub owners were also a relieved lot, as many suffered a loss.

“We received a circular on Tuesday, stating that only 10 pubs in the residential areas of Jubilee Hills, which were pulled up for noise pollution in April 2021, will have to shut by 10 pm. It does not make sense for other establishments to suffer. The industry took a hit for the last month and a half due to early shutdowns,” a spokesperson for a pub in Gachibowli said.

A pub owner in Jubilee Hills said, “Apart from having a positive impact on the industry and the economy of the city, all stakeholders will benefit. The whole chain, including the government, benefits due to added tax and excise collections. The staff benefit from added shifts and the public gets to have a vibrant nightlife.”

On September 12, a single-judge bench of the Telangana High Court had banned all pubs from playing loud music after 10 pm, but the decision was overturned on October 31, with the ban extending only to select clubs.

The Cyberabad traffic police, meanwhile, said they are geared up to check drunk driving.

“The drives are already taking place on weekends from 10.30 pm to 4 am at police station levels. We will now have clusters in junctions with different police stations coming together to group up and catch violators,” Cyberabad traffic DCP Srinivas Rao said.

...
Tags: pub culture, loud club experience, ban on loud music after 10 pm lifted
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Home minister Taneti Vanita has advised the prison authorities to provide suitable skill and employment training to jail inmates in such a way that they can get employment immediately after they are released. (Facebook)

Skill development training to prisoners in AP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Amit Shah greets Telugus on AP Formation Day

Representational image.

She Teams get 75 plaints of harassment

rime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of victims of the suspension bridge collapse, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified: Prosecution tells court



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Top leaders pays respects to Mulayam at funeral

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation, in Saifai, Tuesday.

Payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees approved for FY 21-22

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. (Representational Image)

HC seeks Centre, authorities’ views on disability criteria for MBBS admission

The Telangana High Court sought to know the contentions of the Union government and departments concerned over bringing in a regulation to restrict people with one hand from pursuing MBBS. (PTI file image)

Maoist links case: Prof GN Saibaba acquitted, release ordered

File photo of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

Had Sardar Patel been India's 1st PM, many problems would not have occurred: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->