YSRCP delegation meets President Kovind; seeks derecognition of TDP

New Delhi: A delegation of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded derecognition of the TDP over the alleged use of abusive language by its leaders against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP general secretary V Vijay Sai Reddy -- who led the party delegation -- also urged the president to direct the Union Law Ministry to formulate a law akin to the Contempt of Courts Act in Parliament that specifically penalises any deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to outrage the dignity of constitutional functionaries.

YSRCP, in a representation made to the President, alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is damaging the democratic progress in the state besides using cuss words in public domain showing the state in poor light.

Reddy said the TDP's alleged unruly conduct is gross violation of the Representation of People's Act 1951 as the Opposition party has resorted to poison the minds of people with an "orchestrated campaign by spreading false propaganda."

Stating that it is imperative to protect the sanctity of the democratic institutions in Andhra Pradesh from unfounded attacks by the TDP, Reddy urged the president to direct authorities concerned to take "immediate action to derecognise TDP".

He said TDP leaders are using "cuss words" in public meetings, press conferences and television debates showing the state in poor light by linking it to drugs.

While the chief minister is keeping his poll promises and implementing welfare schemes, the Opposition party has been "seething with intolerance and has started a smear campaign" to sow "toxic seeds in the minds of the people" more so after its rejection of people in the recent local body polls, he added.

The YSRCP leader further said even TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has made no attempt to condemn the remarks of his party leaders. On October 28, YSRCP had made a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking derecognition of the TDP.

On November 1, the TDP too made a similar demand before ECI for YSRCP.