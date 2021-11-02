Nation Other News 02 Nov 2021 Tributes paid to Sri ...
Nation, In Other News

Tributes paid to Sriramulu on Andhra Pradesh state formation day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 2, 2021, 6:39 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 6:39 am IST
Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislator paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy ahead of the distribution of YSR Awards in Vijayawada on Monday as Governor Biswabhushan looks on. (By Arrangement.)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy ahead of the distribution of YSR Awards in Vijayawada on Monday as Governor Biswabhushan looks on. (By Arrangement.)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday hoisted the National Flag and received the Guard of Honour from the state police at the camp office here on the occasion of the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations.

The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and legislator paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life demanding a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

 

Speaking to media persons, endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao observed former chief minister Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy honoured Potti Sriramulu renaming Nellore district after him and now late YSR’s son and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has honoured Potti Sriramulu by restoring the AP Formation Day on November 1, which was cancelled during the earlier Telugu Desam government.

He deplored former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for forgetting the sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu and for playing enacting dramas in the name of Navanirmaman Deekshas which were rejected by the public.

 

During the padayatra of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said people from the Arya Vysya community asked him to restore the AP formation day and the Chief Minister has fulfilled his promise after coming into power.

Several programmes were held across the state to mark the AP Formation Day.

In Prakasam district, the police led by Superintendent of Police Malika Garg paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu. He said that Andhra Pradesh was formed on a linguistic basis as a symbol of the self-respect of the Telugu people and the services rendered by Potti Sriramulu and his sacrifice for the formation of the state should not be forgotten.

 

The SP remembered that Sriramulu, who wanted a separate state for all the Telugu-speaking people, went on a hunger strike for 58 days. She said that it was only after the death of Sriramulu that the Central Government recognised the need for the creation of linguistic states and formed Andhra state on October 1, 1953, with Kurnool as its capital. Later on, Andhra Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, with Hyderabad as its capital, following the first reorganization of states.

In East and West Godavari districts, several organisations paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu and by unfurling the state flag. East Godavari district collector Ch. Harikiran said the government aimed at informing the future generations about the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu for getting a state for the Telugu-speaking people.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister jagan mohan reddy, ap formation day, andhra pradesh formation day, potti sriramulu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 02 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP /Alastair Grant, Pool)

PM lists India's five key climate targets; pledges 'Net Zero' emissions by 2070

Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Government takes note of 3-yr-old boy's death at hospital due to negligence

The SIA shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases. — Representational image/By arrangement .

J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases

TRS is holding a massive public meeting to celebrate two decades of its formation and to highlight the achievements of their government over the past seven years. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS readies for mega two-decade celebration



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

India saw 31 kids die by suicide every day in 2020; experts say COVID upped trauma

Many children have also experienced huge uncertainty related to completion of curriculum, exams and results. (Representational image)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Centre extends RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' term for three years

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->