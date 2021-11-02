Nation Other News 02 Nov 2021 Mullaperiyar dam wat ...
Mullaperiyar dam water release: AIADMK to protest against DMK govt on Nov 9

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2021, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 3:38 pm IST
Protest will be held in the 5 district capitals of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram
Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 on Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government. (Photo: Facebook/Mullaperiyar Dam)
 Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 on Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government. (Photo: Facebook/Mullaperiyar Dam)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday announced it will hold a protest on November 9 demanding an increase in water availability at the Mullaperiyar dam.

Protest will be held in the 5 district capitals of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram, informed AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi Palanisamy in a joint statement.

 

In the statement, they condemned the DMK government and the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Minister for reducing the water supply to the Mullaiperiyaru dam due to pressure from the Kerala government.

They have further urged the present Tamil Nadu government to take decisive action to uphold the Supreme Court judgment obtained through the protests.

