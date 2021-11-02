Nation Other News 02 Nov 2021 Forest officials clu ...
Nation, In Other News

Forest officials clueless about movements, safety of tigers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 2, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 6:51 am IST
After one year, the forest officials came to know about the death of tiger aged about 3-4 years in the cotton fields at Valgonda
It is said that two to three tigers were missing for the last one-and-a-half years from the Adilabad forests but forest officials failed to track them. IN order to save their skin, the forest officials divert the attention of the higher-ups, public and the government by saying that missing tigers were going back to their original habitat in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. — Representational image/DC
 It is said that two to three tigers were missing for the last one-and-a-half years from the Adilabad forests but forest officials failed to track them. IN order to save their skin, the forest officials divert the attention of the higher-ups, public and the government by saying that missing tigers were going back to their original habitat in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. — Representational image/DC

ADILABAD: Forest officials and staff allegedly failed to track tigers’ movement and maintain tiger conservation and management up to the expectations of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Though the NTCA mentioned this in its reports in the past, now it is proved with forest officials getting information about the death of a tiger, one year after the incident took place.     

 

It is said that two to three tigers were missing for the last one-and-a-half years from the Adilabad forests but forest officials failed to track them. IN order to save their skin, the forest officials divert the attention of the higher-ups, public and the government by saying that missing tigers were going back to their original habitat in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

After one year, the forest officials came to know about the death of tiger aged about 3-4 years in the cotton fields at Valgonda when it was trapped in the snares put up by the villagers targeting wild boars to save their standing crops in September or October of 2020 in Indravelli mandal in Adilabad district.

 

This incident exposes the poor informant network of the department as far as tracking the tiger movement is concerned.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad DFO S. Shantharam said they had a good informant network and that was why they got the information about the death of a tiger and added that three months ago they got the information but did not get proper inputs then.

The incident of the death of a tiger at Valgonda exposed the lapses in tiger conservation and management in the Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) and also in the tiger corridors and KTR buffer zone in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

 

There are more allegations that the forest officials are focusing more on getting funds from the Central government in the name of tiger conservation and migration of more tigers into Kagaznagar Forest Division. But, in reality the safety and security of the tigers is under threat on various fronts in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The forest officials failed to track a tiger that was injured and was moving in the Kotapalli area in Mancherial district in 2019. Some of the forest officials are said to be showing more interest in getting publicity for migration of more tigers into Telangana from bordering Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra but actually it is a natural phenomenon due to high density of tiger population.

 

...
Tags: forest staff fail tracking movement of tigers, foresters interested in centre funds
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 02 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP /Alastair Grant, Pool)

PM lists India's five key climate targets; pledges 'Net Zero' emissions by 2070

Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Government takes note of 3-yr-old boy's death at hospital due to negligence

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy ahead of the distribution of YSR Awards in Vijayawada on Monday as Governor Biswabhushan looks on. (By Arrangement.)

Tributes paid to Sriramulu on Andhra Pradesh state formation day

The SIA shall take other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases. — Representational image/By arrangement .

J&K government to set up separate investigation agency for terrorism related cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

India saw 31 kids die by suicide every day in 2020; experts say COVID upped trauma

Many children have also experienced huge uncertainty related to completion of curriculum, exams and results. (Representational image)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Centre extends RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' term for three years

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->