The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: DEL 150/4, Overs 18.5, DEL VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Nov 2020 SC junks Saritha S N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC junks Saritha S Nair's plea against Rahul Gandhi's election from Wayanad

PTI
Published Nov 2, 2020, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2020, 7:50 pm IST
The Kerala High Court had not allowed Nair's pleas challenging the polls in both Lok Sabha seats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi : The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the election of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in 2019 from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian initially passed over the matter as none appeared on behalf of Saritha S Nair, who has challenged Gandhi's election.

 

Later, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, the bench dismissed her appeal against the Kerala High Court order.

Nair had moved the top court against the October 31, 2019 decision of the Kerala High Court by which her election petitions challenging the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad and Ernakulam also were dismissed.

Nair's nomination papers for contesting Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad and Ernakulam Lok Sabha seats were rejected by the returning officers in 2019 on account of her conviction and sentencing in two criminal cases related to the Solar scam in the state.

 

The top court had on June 10 taken note of the plea of Nair's lawyer for adjournment and had deferred the hearing for November 2.

The Kerala High Court had not allowed Nair's pleas challenging the polls in both Lok Sabha seats and said that her nomination papers were rejected as the conviction in the two criminal cases were not suspended.

It had that only the sentences in the cases were suspended by the appellate court.

The high court said it was clear from the relief sought in the appeal petition that Nair had only sought suspension of the sentence and not suspension of conviction.

 

Nair's nomination papers were rejected under the Secrion 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 which prescribed for disqualification on account of conviction and sentencing in a criminal case.

Gandhi had won Kerala's Wayanad seat -- the second seat he contested in the 2019 polls -- with a record margin of 431,770 votes.

He defeated his nearest rival P P Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 274,597 votes, while Gandhi got 706,367 votes.

...
Tags: wayanad lok sabha, : rahul gandhi, : supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Related Stories

UDF to maximise Rahul Gandhi majority in Wayanad Lok Sabha
‘A’ group resents Murali bid for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

Latest From Nation

Birju Kulu

Odisha man to reunite with family after 20 years in Pakistan jail

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath during a public meeting ahead of the by-elections, at Sanwer village in Indore. (PTI)

MP bypolls: SC stays EC order revoking 'star campaigner' status of Kamal Nath

Ram Vilas Paswan and son Chirag Paswan. (PTI)

HAM seeks probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death, points finger at son Chirag

IAS officer M Sivasankar. (PTI Photo)

Sivasankar arraigned as fifth accused in Kerala LIFE Mission scam



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC refuses to extend security of ex-judge who pronounced Babri verdict

In this Oct. 29, 1990, file photo, security officers guard the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus. (AP)

Wearing a mask works like a vaccine against COVID-19

Mask givies maximum protection against Coronavirus

India slams Pakistan's provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AP)

Hizbul Mujahideen 'operational chief' Saif-ul-Islam Mir killed in encounter

A file photo of Hizb-ul-Muhajideen commander Saif-ul-Islam Mir alias Saifullah.

Over 91% Indians infected with COVID-19 have now recovered

New Delhi: CISF officers and jawans shower flower petals on doctor and health workers during felicitation program to express gratitude towards their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre, Daryaganj in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham