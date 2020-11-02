The Indian Premier League 2020

After a gap of 223 days, screening of movies begins in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 2, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 2, 2020, 3:52 pm IST
Occupancy limited to 50%, prices not hiked
Representational image of a cinema theatre
 Representational image of a cinema theatre

VIJAYAWADA:  Cinema theatres, the centres of mass entertainment, have started screening movies in Andhra Pradesh from Sunday after a gap of 223 days. All film shows had come to a halt on March 23 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Initially, two theatres have been opened in Vijayawada at the Inox in Gandhinagar. Each theatre screened a noon and an evening show. Managements took all precautionary measures for safety and security of the audience in accordance with the Coronavirus guidelines. Occupancy was limited to 50 per cent, with only alternate seats being occupied.
As a precautionary measure, tickets were issued only online. Entry was through the QR code on mobile phones of those booking for the show. Thermal screening was mandatory for the audience, masks were compulsory and sanitisers were provided for cleaning hands. There was a 30-minute gap between the two shows to ensure sanitisation and disinfection of hall for the subsequent screening.
Inox security administrator N. Kishore said movies “Sarileru Neekevvaru” and “Kanulu Kanulanu Dhochaayante” were screened at Audi 2 and Audi 3. Occupancy was good, though they are expecting a rise in the number of viewers during the coming days. Kishore said ticket prices have not been hiked despite alternate seats being left vacant.
Cinemagoer P. Rajesh said it was great watching a movie after a long gap. He had got bored of watching movies on TV and his mobile phone.

...
