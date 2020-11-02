The Indian Premier League 2020

Hyderabad to have 7 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring stations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Nov 2, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
City with more than 50L population needs more than 6 systems
Charminar in the Old City of Hyderabad
In a major fillip for air pollution monitoring in the city, the TS Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), has floated tenders to instal seven more Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS). The TSPCB would be spending Rs 7 crore for the purpose to set up the stations.

The systems are to be installed towards the eastern portion of the city. Presently, the city has six systems in place at Bolaram, UoH, Icrisat, IDA Pashamylaram, Sanathnagar, and Nehru Zoological Park.

 

“Having more CAAQMSs would be beneficial for the city, as the monitoring of the air quality would be continuous and automatic. No scientist would have to decipher the readings from the manual monitoring stations,” an official from the TSPCB told Deccan Chronicle.

Officials say that the automated stations would give a reading every 15 minutes, which would help officials identify the source, time and level of pollution in the area. This would help them in drawing up new plans for pollution control and also identify areas that need more attention.

 

“The Centre had given funds to improve air quality monitoring capabilities in Hyderabad, Patancheru and Nalgonda as they featured in the non-attainment cities with respect to Ambient Air Quality India (2011-2015) and WHO report of 2014-18. So, we came up with an action plan,” the official said.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, a city which has a population of 50 lakh or more needs to have more than six CAAQMS.

