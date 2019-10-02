Nation Other News 02 Oct 2019 Strength and respect ...
Nation, In Other News

Strength and respect of Indian passport have increased: PM Modi

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 9:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 9:31 pm IST
PM said that every country in the world now accepts India and looks forward toward it believing that it has the capacity to take all along.
He also said that the changing scenario back home has boosted the morale of Indian diaspora all over. (Photo: ANI)
 He also said that the changing scenario back home has boosted the morale of Indian diaspora all over. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: The strength and respect of Indian passport have increased all over the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, while speaking on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The strength and respect of Indian passport have increased. The world now stands with those who have an Indian passport," said PM Modi.

 

The Prime Minister said that every country in the world now accepts India and looks forward toward it believing that it has the capacity to take all along.

"During my UN visit after the elections, I felt that every country in the world has accepted India. The world is hopeful that whatever the possibility is there for any change, it is with India. India has a great role to play and can take the world along," said Prime Minister Modi.

He also said that the changing scenario back home has boosted the morale of Indian diaspora all over.

Prime Minister Modi's speech at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), detailing outlines to build an inclusive, assertive and accountable world, has not only made a global impact but has also enhanced India's stature on the world stage.

At the UNGA session, India remained a strong presence. India took the lead in the discourse on climate change, a global healthcare and combating terrorism.

During his trip to the US, PM Modi put his weight behind a host of issues including diplomatic relations, trade war, economic disparity, terrorism, and other pertinent issues.

...
Tags: narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: BJP MP falls into flood-water after boat capsizes, rescued by locals

Just a few hours after the meeting, 136 cattle were recovered while being smuggled to Bangladesh. (Photo: File)

Massive crackdown on cattle smuggling after IG level meeting between BSF and BGB

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

PM releases commemorative stamps, Rs 150 coins on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: File)

Iran not disappointed: S Jaishankar rejects reports, expresses depth of ties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
 

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: 60-year-old Karnataka woman eats 6 idlis in a minute, wins competition

Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2: Paras Chhabra is the biggest heartbreaker of the house

Paras Chhabra.
 

For sexual content, ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6000 accounts

After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud and other accounts.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Iran not disappointed: S Jaishankar rejects reports, expresses depth of ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: File)

Gandhi appreciated RSS' discipline; visited shakha in 1947: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: ANI)

Indian army countering a proxy war in J&K on a daily basis: Army chief Bipin Rawat

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: File)

The lesser known birthday; not Shastri, it is Dada's 40th birth anniversary

Havildar Hangpan Dada. (Photo: http://gallantryawards.gov.in)

Army expedites premature retirement of jawan to pursue higher studies in Italy

is application for premature retirement was processed with speed to enable him to pursue his admission in an Italian university for the integrated MS and PhD course in particle and astrophysics commencing December 2019, sources said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham