Massive crackdown on cattle smuggling after IG level meeting between BSF and BGB

ANI
Published Oct 2, 2019, 9:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 9:47 pm IST
According to the BSF, almost 500 cattle have been rescued in the last 72 hours.
 Just a few hours after the meeting, 136 cattle were recovered while being smuggled to Bangladesh. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Days after Inspector general (IG) level meeting between Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB), there has been a massive crackdown on cattle smuggling.

The meeting took place in Shillong last week.

 

According to the BSF, almost 500 cattle have been rescued in the last 72 hours. According to the sources, during the meeting, this was the hot topic which was discussed in length and BGB promised to provide assistance to curb the menace of cattle smuggling.

"We have asked BGB to keep a strict vigil on cattle smuggling as smugglers have adopted new Modus Operandi. Smugglers are smuggling cattle and also sending drugs together. We have given details of some accused consistently involved in cattle smuggling at massive scale," a senior BSF officer who attended meeting told ANI.

According to the data, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended 9 cattle smuggler and rescued almost 150 cattle last night.

Similarly, during a special operation, BSF rescued 125 cattle worth Rs 11,37,600 on the intervening night of September 29-30 while smugglers were trying to take them to Bangladesh.

"There has been massive crackdown after the meeting and in last one week more than 1000 cattle have been saved," an official said.

A day after three days meeting ended, 10 carriers were detained and BSF recovered 204 cattle on the intervening night of September 28-29.

Just a few hours after the meeting, 136 cattle were recovered while being smuggled to Bangladesh.

"Smugglers were also trying to take cheap drugs along with cattle as it is easy to hide," BSF official claimed.

