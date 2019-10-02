Nation Other News 02 Oct 2019 Gandhi appreciated R ...
Gandhi appreciated RSS' discipline; visited shakha in 1947: RSS chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 2, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 8:05 pm IST
'Gandhi had also visited a Sangh camp near Wardha in 1936 and next day RSS founder Dr Hedgewar met him at his Ashram'.
 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: ANI)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Wednesday, claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had visited an RSS shakha during the time of Partition, interacted with swayamsevaks and was impressed by their discipline and absence of divisive feelings.

Sangh swayamsevaks recall Gandhi and his values as part of their morning prayer in Shakhas, he said while referring to ‘Ekatmata Stotra’ which is recited in the daily gatherings of its workers, The Indian Express reported.

 

“Gandhiji… visited a shakha near his place of residence in Delhi during the tragic days of Partition. He spoke to the swayamsevaks in the shakha. Its report was published in the Harijan, dated September 27, 1947. Gandhiji expressed his joy over the discipline of the Sangh swayamsevaks and complete absence of divisive feelings of caste and creed in them,” Bhagwat said in an article posted on the RSS website as the country celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

Gandhi had also visited a Sangh camp near Wardha in 1936 and next day RSS founder Dr Hedgewar met him at his Ashram. The contents of the long question-answer session and discussion are now in public domain, he said.

Emphasising Gandhi’s Swadeshi vision for the country, the RSS chief said the Mahatma gave a thought process that was based on giving India its own identity in all spheres of life but people with “slavish mindset” accepted a western set of values as a model.

He said Gandhi advocated Swadeshi philosophy as the West, on back of its political power, promoted its systems and lifestyle by distorting education and making others financially dependent.

“However, without understanding this, the people with a slavish mindset accepted the western set of values as a model, denouncing our forefathers, pride and culture as inferior and disgraceful and engaged themselves in imitating and flattering the West. Its massive influence is visible in the country’s direction and condition even today,” he said.

Gandhi advocated for the “reorganisation of Bharat” based on self-reliance, he said adding that the Father of the Nation firmly stood for social equality and harmony, translated his vision into action and had set an example for all through his life.

“We must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life. On account of this, even those who had minor differences of opinion with him also viewed with reverence,” he said while appealing to people to take a pledge to emulate Gandhi’s sacred, dedicated and transparent life and India-based life vision.

” Gandhi Ji set an example all through his life and we must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life,” said Bhagwat.

Several other leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, where he will pay tributes to Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram and later address a gathering of village heads from different parts of the country declaring the country open defecation-free.

...
Tags: rss, mohan bhagwat, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


